GENESIS Pharma announces an exclusive distribution agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to commercialize cemiplimab in Greece, Cyprus and Malta.

ATHENS, Greece--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GENESIS Pharma, a regional biopharma company specialized in the commercialization of innovative medicines targeting severe and rare diseases in Central and Eastern Europe, announces an exclusive distribution agreement for the cancer medicine cemiplimab in Greece, Cyprus and Malta with Regeneron Ireland DAC. Regeneron Ireland DAC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Regeneron, a leading biotechnology company that invents, develops and commercializes life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases.

Cemiplimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T cells and was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune® technology. In the European Union, cemiplimab is indicated for adults as monotherapy treatment for certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma (BCC), as monotherapy treatment for certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), as both monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy for certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and as monotherapy treatment for certain patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

The two companies will work to seamlessly complete the transition of all relevant commercialization activities by the second quarter of 2024.

Mr. Constantinos Evripides, Managing Director of GENESIS Pharma stated: “For more than 20 years our company has been committed to ensure patient access to innovative therapies for serious diseases in several European markets building upon a constantly growing network of partners that includes leading global biopharma companies. It is thus our honor to initiate a new agreement with Regeneron, a pioneering company committed to cutting-edge science, that further enhances our long-term expertise and focus on medicines targeting difficult-to-treat cancers.”

About GENESIS Pharma: GENESIS Pharma is a regional biopharma company focused on the commercialization of innovative biopharmaceutical products targeting severe and rare diseases in Central and Eastern Europe. Established in 1997, GENESIS Pharma was among the first pharmaceutical companies in Europe to specialize in the marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products. GENESIS Pharma maintains a strong portfolio in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need through long standing strategic alliances with some of the leading global biopharma companies.

For more information, please visit www.genesispharmagroup.com or follow GENESIS Pharma on LinkedIn.