MetalX Selects Thoughtworks for Legacy Modernization and New Product Delivery

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced partnering with MetalX, an independent metals recycling business, to accelerate transformational changes for growth. Thoughtworks will be taking an agile and lean approach to modernizing existing systems to ensure that current and new solutions can scale and adapt to evolving business requirements.

MetalX is recognized as an innovative leader in the recycling industry, providing smart solutions and unrivaled service for suppliers and consumers. With announced plans to break ground on an advanced aluminum recycling campus, MetalX selected Thoughtworks, a pioneer in agile software development and evolutionary architecture, to build and implement a technology strategy to support aggressive growth into new market segments.

“ With exciting plans to build innovative closed-loop recycling solutions that will support the aluminum industry’s sustainability and circularity goals, it’s critical that we modernize our technical environment and operating systems to meet the changing demands of our business for new levels of agility,” said Anthony Selby, CIO, MetalX. “ Beyond being recognized for its leadership in strategy, design and development, we chose Thoughtworks for its customer-led approach to identifying the right solutions for our internal and external customers.”

Thoughtworks champions core practices such as automated testing, continuous integration, refactoring, simple and evolutionary design and collective ownership. The MetalX and Thoughtworks engineering teams will also leverage delivery best practices - fast feedback, clean code, simplicity and repeatability - to more rapidly unleash business value.

“ With a commitment to operating at a deeper level to add value to the entire metal recycling process, MetalX is unlocking its digital potential by modernizing to support continuous innovation and greater business impact,” said Craig Stanley, Regional Managing Director, Thoughtworks North America. “ We’re excited to be working with MetalX in its journey to accelerate value creation through extraordinary digital products powered by integrated technology and design.”

About MetalX

MetalX is an independent metals recycling business founded in 2012 by Danny and Neal Rifkin, third and fourth generation members of the Rifkin family, whose history in the industry is well-known. MetalX is engaged in nonferrous scrap processing, consulting & management services, and the application of new technologies for aluminum and copper recycling. The company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. For more information, contact Michelle Shakoor at mshakoor@metalx.net or by phone at 260-232-3031.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 people strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.