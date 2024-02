Molina Healthcare Provides Update on the Virginia Cardinal Care Managed Care Contract

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) (“Molina” or the “Company”) announced today that its Virginia health plan subsidiary, Molina Healthcare of Virginia, was not selected as an awardee in the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Cardinal Care Managed Care program. The current contract is expected to continue into the summer of 2024. Molina Healthcare of Virginia currently serves approximately 140,000 members.

The Company will evaluate next steps as further information becomes available.

