Optimum Selects Publicis O1 As Agency of Record

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a competitive review, Optimum, a brand of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), announced today it has selected New York-based O1, a Publicis Power of One solution, as its Creative, Media, PR and Production agency of record (AOR), effective immediately. The announcement follows a thorough review to select an agency partner who will drive further brand growth for Optimum and its suite of powerful connectivity products, including internet, mobile, TV, and phone services for residential and business customers.

O1 was created as a dedicated team specifically for Optimum and is powered by a collective of Publicis Groupe agencies. Saatchi & Saatchi will lead brand strategy and creative development; Connect at Publicis Media will support national, regional and local media planning and buying; MSL will guide external media relations and brand reputation building; and PXP will lead performance-driven production.

“ As we look to engage with our customers in new and dynamic ways, we are thrilled to bring the unmatched tenacity, creativity, and partnership of O1 to Optimum,” said Jennifer Garrett, Chief Marketing Officer at Optimum. “ We have been making investments into our local presence at Optimum, including expanding our connectivity services portfolio, entering new markets across the country, and enhancing the ways we interact with our customers across our footprint. Now with a new partner in O1, we are set to showcase the progress we are making and ensure it is resonating with our customers as we become the connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve.”

Working closely with Optimum’s internal teams, O1 will leverage its capabilities in brand building, creative commerce, data-driven communications, influencer marketing, public relations and more to enhance brand awareness and consumer consideration across Optimum’s 21-state footprint.

“ In order to reach our customers where they are – in their local communities – we needed a partner that understands how to reach and resonate with all of our markets and audiences, and that was O1,” said Lisa Anselmo, Executive Vice President, Communications at Optimum. “ We could not be more excited to partner with O1 to drive strong and unique storytelling opportunities for Optimum by advancing the amazing local work we are doing in our communities on all levels – nationally, regionally and locally.”

“ With creative ideas backed by data, technology, media, brand reputation and production, together we will build a brand platform for connecting customers to the Optimum brand in meaningful ways,” said Nicole Souza, Chief Marketing Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi. “ O1 has matched the best expertise – and experts – at Publicis Groupe to partner with Optimum in creating the next chapter for the brand through a fully integrated team driving awareness and acquisition nationally and locally.”

About Optimum

Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, and mobile services to approximately 4.7 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local and international news through its News 12 and i24NEWS networks.

About Publicis Groupe – The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 100,000 professionals.