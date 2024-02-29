908 Devices and Cellares Collaborate to Integrate In-line Monitoring of Bioprocess Parameters into the Cell Shuttle, Cellares’ Fully Integrated Cell Therapy Manufacturing Platform

BOSTON & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, and Cellares, the first Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO) dedicated to clinical and commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing, announce a development collaboration to integrate in-line monitoring of key cell culture parameters into Cellares’ Cell Shuttle system, a fully integrated, scalable, cell therapy manufacturing platform. The collaboration between the two companies aims to further advance the efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness of large-scale cell therapy manufacturing.

908 Devices is integrating its optical in-line analyzer, MAVERICK, the first turn-key device to utilize Raman spectroscopy for bioprocess control, with no modeling or development required. MAVERICK’s purpose-built de novo models automatically process Raman spectra from a wide variety of culture media types and cell lines, delivering actionable process parameters or direct process control actions. The company is adapting its MAVERICK device to be integrated into the Cell Shuttle system.

“In-line analysis provides real-time monitoring of the cell culture process, allowing for immediate corrective action. It also maintains sample integrity, reduces contamination risk, and improves product quality,” said Christopher D. Brown, PhD, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder, 908 Devices. “We’re very proud to partner with Cellares to accelerate access to life-saving cell therapies.”

Cellares’ Cell Shuttle supports both autologous and allogeneic cell therapy processes and most cell therapy modalities. The Cell Shuttle platform integrates all the technologies required for all unit operations and is successfully running CAR-T cell therapy processes with true walk-away, end-to-end automation. Cellares’ Cell Shuttle reduces labor and facility size required by 90% compared with manual cell therapy manufacturing processes based on benchtop equipment. Consequently, Cellares’ IDMO Smart Factories can produce 10 times more cell therapy batches per year than conventional CDMO facilities, with the same footprint and the same workforce.

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with 908 Devices,” said Daniele Malleo, PhD, Cellares VP of Research and Development. “The integration of the 908’s MAVERICK Raman Spectrometer into Cellares’ fully automated, closed end-to-end cell therapy manufacturing platform will enable real-time process control of key cellular parameters, enhancing the efficiency and safety of cell therapy production while significantly reducing costs. This collaboration is a testament to our vision of making advanced cell therapies more accessible and affordable, ultimately accelerating the delivery of these critical treatments to patients who need them.”

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning. To learn more, visit 908devices.com.

About Cellares

Cellares is the first Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO) and takes an Industry 4.0 approach to mass manufacturing the living drugs of the 21st century. The company is both developing and operating integrated technologies for cell therapy manufacturing to accelerate access to life-saving cell therapies. The company's Cell Shuttle integrates all the technologies required for the entire manufacturing process in a flexible and high-throughput platform that delivers true walk-away, end-to-end automation. Cell Shuttle is being deployed in Cellares' Smart Factories around the world to meet total patient demand for cell therapies at global scale. Partnering with Cellares enables academics, biotechs, and pharma companies to accelerate drug development and scale out manufacturing, lower process failure rates, lower manufacturing costs, and meet global patient demand.

The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California, with its commercial-scale IDMO Smart Factory in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The company is backed by world-class investors and has raised over $355 million in financing.

For more information about Cellares, please visit cellares.com.

