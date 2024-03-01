TRU Simulation Awarded the Multi-Engine Training System Ground Based Training System Contract

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRU Simulation announced today the company has been awarded the Multi-Engine Training System (METS) Ground Based Training System (GBTS) contract by Naval Air Warfare Center – Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD). The contract base award is for three Unit Training Device (UTD) simulators in a King Air 260 standard configuration, one Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) simulator in the METS T-54A configuration, one Simulator Support Station (SSS) in the METS T-54A configuration and 21 Desktop Trainers for avionics training.

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company that designs, manufactures and delivers high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for civil and defense customers.

“We are honored the U.S. Navy has selected TRU Simulation to fulfill its modeling and simulation training needs by leveraging TRU’s history of building high-fidelity training devices,” said Jerry Messaris, vice president and general manager, TRU Simulation. “METS GBTS will modernize multi-engine aircraft training, providing an intermediate and advanced training platform for U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard aviators. The TRU Simulation team is pleased to support them in this mission.”

The contract was awarded through a full and open competition. In addition to the contract base award, it includes options to upgrade the three UTDs METS T-54A configuration and provide an additional four OFTs. TRU will also provide Contractor Logistics Services (CLS) to support the fielded devices in Corpus Christi, Texas.

METS T-54A UTDs and OFTs will allow students to train in normal and abnormal conditions as well as practice normal and formation flight. The Desktop Trainer will allow students to train on and become proficient in the use of the Collins Aerospace Pro Line Fusion flight deck before introduction into the UTDs, OFTs and METS aircraft. The OFT and UTD Final cockpits will completely replicate the METS T-54A configuration to provide students with an easy transition from simulator training into the aircraft.

The GBTS acquired under the METS GBTS contract will replace the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) fleet of T-44C Pegasus simulators. Deliveries will begin 10 months after contract award and will continue through 2026.

About TRU Simulation

TRU Simulation + Training Inc., an affiliate of Textron Aviation Inc., is a leading provider of high-fidelity training devices and full-motion simulators for the aviation industry. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, TRU Simulation has been at the forefront of flight simulation technology for over a decade. Our customized simulator solutions empower pilots to navigate the skies confidently, while our state-of-the-art technology ensures safe and realistic training experiences. For more information, visit www.TRUSimulation.com.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the efficacy of research and development investments to develop new products or unanticipated expenses in connection with the launching of significant new products or programs; the timing of our new product launches or certifications of our new aircraft products; our ability to keep pace with our competitors in the introduction of new products and upgrades with features and technologies desired by our customers; changes in government regulations or policies on the export and import of our products; volatility in the global economy or changes in worldwide political conditions that adversely impact demand for our products; performance issues with key suppliers or subcontractors; and demand softness or volatility in the markets in which we do business.