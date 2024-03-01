Secure India Selects Reveal as Legal AI & eDiscovery Partner to Supercharge Capabilities

CHICAGO & NEW DELHI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure India, a leader in Cyber Intelligence, eDiscovery, and Digital Forensics solutions and services, today announced a landmark partnership with Reveal, the global provider of the premier AI-powered eDiscovery, review, and investigations platform. This collaboration signifies Secure India’s dedication to pioneering advanced data solutions, employing AI-centric methods for eDiscovery, Legal Review, and Investigation.

Secure India offers state-of-the-art eDiscovery, Cyber Intelligence, and Digital Forensics Solutions. Our services assist Government agencies, Law Enforcement, Defense, and Enterprise organizations, including Law Firms and Chartered Accountancy Firms, in effectively managing the identification, investigation, resolution, and prevention of cyber threats, risks, incidents, vulnerabilities, and crimes both in India and worldwide. Secure India boasts a diversified team of Data Experts, Digital Forensic Analysts, Cyber Crime Investigators, and Certified Information Security Professionals dedicated to serving customers across various sectors.

The future is AI and Reveal is the right technology to take the lead in the eDiscovery field. The company’s visualization and clustering can solve complex issues quickly and easily. Plus, with the most advanced tool for data review, Reveal’s platform is a favorite among attorneys, investigators, and other data reviewers.

The partnership with Reveal enables Secure India to harness Reveal’s AI-powered platform, optimizing the eDiscovery process – offering clients, including law firms, corporations, and government bodies, a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to their most intricate data, risk, and compliance challenges.

“As Reveal continues to expand our operations in India and across the APAC region, we are excited to partner with Secure India, a company that aligns with our vision for redefining success in eDiscovery, review, and investigations through advanced legal technology," said Wendell Jisa, Founder & CEO of Reveal. "Our expanding team looks forward to collaborating closely with Secure India’s specialists to enhance efficiency, accelerate the discovery of critical insights, and improve overall results.”

Both firms anticipate this partnership will deliver substantial benefits to the broader eDiscovery community in India. Legal and corporate clients can expect a fluid, integrated solution catering to their extensive range of eDiscovery requirements, encompassing information governance, litigation, and corporate governance, all while conserving time and resources.

For more information about Secure India, visit www.secureindia.in. Visit www.revealdata.com for more information about Reveal’s AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, investigations, review and more.

About Secure India

Secure India is a Cyber Intelligence, Digital Forensics, and eDiscovery Solutions & Services Company. It helps customers in Law Firms, Government, Law Enforcement, Defense, Enterprises and Educational Institutions to identify, prevent, detect, resolve, and protect from threats, crimes, frauds, and acts of terrorism arising due to vast proliferation and usage of Digital, Communication applications and artifacts in our personal and professional lives.

About Reveal

Reveal is a leading AI-powered platform for eDiscovery, document review, legal hold and investigations. The company has a deep history in driving the adoption of legal automation, which is underpinned by its leading processing technology, visual analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal's software combines technology and human guidance to transform structured and unstructured data into actionable insight. We help organizations, including law firms, corporations, government agencies, and intelligence services, uncover more useful information faster by providing a world-class user experience and AI technology that is embedded within every phase of the eDiscovery process.