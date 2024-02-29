JCPenney Debuts First-Ever Prom Collaboration with Celebrity Costume Designer Johnny Wujek

Designed to make prom season truly count this year for customers with accessible and affordable styles, JCProm with Johnny Wujek is a limited-time collection that includes dresses, separates and fashion suits with clever details that let you switch up your look for that dramatic quick-change. From gowns with removable straps and reversible skirts, to colorful suits and jackets with zip off tails, these twenty-two statement pieces can be worn multiple ways and will turn heads with red carpet-worthy styles designed for all body types. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As America’s teens get ready to dance the night away during high school’s most iconic fashion moment of the year, JCPenney is helping them shine with its first-ever prom collaboration, launched in partnership with award-winning celebrity costume designer Johnny Wujek.

Designed to make prom season truly count this year for customers with accessible and affordable styles, JCProm with Johnny Wujek is a limited-time collection that includes dresses, separates and fashion suits with clever details that let you switch up your look for that dramatic quick-change. Known for his adventurous approach to fashion and his show-stopping designs for many pop idols, artists and red-carpet regulars including Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Zac Efron, Johnny Wujek has been dubbed the “King of Pop-Rock Couture” and is now bringing his iconic feel-good vibe to life with an exclusive prom collection celebrating self-expression and glamour.

“Growing up as a kid in the Midwest, JCPenney was my first big department store – from shopping there for special occasions to having family members work there, it’s a part of my fashion journey,” said Johnny Wujek. “When I was in high school, prom night felt like the Oscars or Grammys – what you wore was special and a way to express yourself, which is why I’m so honored to create a bold and disruptive collection with JCPenney," Wujek added. “Dressing up is a moment. This collection provides teenagers with styles that let them shine and be their most authentic selves on their prom night.”

From gowns with removable straps and reversible skirts, to colorful suits and jackets with zip off tails, these twenty-two statement pieces can be worn multiple ways and will turn heads with red carpet-worthy styles designed for all body types. Available in juniors’ sizes XS-3X and young men’s sizes XS-4XL, the collection ranges from $59 to $250 and builds on JCPenney’s existing prom offerings which includes formal apparel and footwear, accessories, jewelry, and beauty products. To make the prom shopping experience even easier, teens can visit JCPenney Beauty for all the latest make-up trends and JCPenney Salons for hair styling services. They can also bring their prom squad to JCPenney Portraits to capture the full look for posterity.

JCProm with Johnny Wujek is the latest collaboration in JCPenney’s ongoing commitment to make fashion truly accessible with stylist-worthy looks at affordable prices, following the retailer’s limited-time Stylus X LaDarius Campbell menswear line launched earlier this year.

“We’re thrilled to offer another standout collaboration that is both affordable and fashionable with an audience who is looking for both without compromise,” said JCPenney Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Wlazlo. “It’s a privilege to work with Johnny to bring prom to life at a great value for teens. This is a make it count moment they will remember forever and we’re eager to see how they express their unique style and personality through their fashion choices.”

In line with JCPenney’s commitment to standing with and celebrating the communities it serves, the retailer is donating $250,000 to deserving high schools across the country to help them throw an unforgettable prom night. For each school that is chosen, the local JCPenney Salon will also provide free styling services for a select number of prom-goers the day of their prom.

JCProm with Johnny Wujek is now available on JCPenney.com and in select stores. Learn more about JCPenney’s collaboration with Johnny Wujek and see the collection here.

ABOUT JCPENNEY

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT JOHNNY WUJEK

EMMY award-winning celebrity stylist and costume designer Johnny Wujek is a part of new group of fashion stylists and costume designers who make their own headlines. Known as the “King of Pop-Rock Couture” is the mastermind behind the looks of pop idols, artists and red-carpet regulars and has styled Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, the Kardashians.

Johnny’s work is versatile, elegantly original and envelope-pushing. He has served as a creative consultant and celebrity judge for America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway All Stars, as well as the head costume designer for HBO’s hit show LEGENDARY. Johnny has worked on editorials for major print publications including Vogue and Cosmopolitan and co-hosted E! News Live from the red carpet for both the Met Ball and the Academy Awards. Most recently, you can view Johnny’s costume designs for Katy Perry’s residency PLAY at Resort World in Las Vegas.