Shift4 Announces Partnership with MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife Stadium, home of the National Football League’s New York Jets and New York Giants, has selected Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to process point-of-sale payments throughout the venue.

Shift4’s end-to-end solution offers a suite of technologies and integrations that simplify and enhance the fan experience for professional sports and entertainment venues across North America. At MetLife Stadium, Shift4’s point-of-sale hardware, software, and payment processing solutions will facilitate a seamless transaction experience for Giants and Jets games as well as other events at the venue, including concerts, college football, soccer, and special events.

“With the large number of world-class events we host at our stadium, we require systems that are not only robust and reliable, but also on the cutting edge of the technology frontier,” said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “With their industry-leading approach to point-of-sale systems, Shift4 is the best platform to handle our needs. The modern hardware terminals, along with their integration of payment processing, loyalty, mobile and in-suite ordering will provide our guests an improved experience at all food and beverage locations."

“We’re thrilled to partner with MetLife Stadium to support the needs of these two legendary teams,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “MetLife Stadium is one of the most notable venues in professional sports and it’s a testament to our best-in-class and uniquely differentiated offering that their executive team selected Shift4 after an extensive competitive process. Shift4 is the only platform able to deliver on all their needs across point-of-sale, payment processing, and loyalty.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

