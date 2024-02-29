Ayla Networks and Meari Technology Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Smart Home Solutions with Video Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move that enhances the smart home experience, Ayla Networks, a pioneering smart home platform company, and Meari Technology, a global manufacturer of camera and video products, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that adds world-class video solutions to Ayla’s broad product offering. This collaboration integrates innovative video solutions with a broad range of smart devices to deliver a seamless, enriched home automation experience.

This collaboration allows smart home brands and retailers to diversify their product lines with high-quality, user-friendly camera solutions. Leveraging the power of AI, this integration facilitates intelligent interactions across cameras, lights, plugs, and other devices, ensuring a cohesive and intuitive user experience.

Key benefits for smart home device manufacturers and product retailers include:

Easy video integration into existing smart home solutions.

Potential for increased recurring revenue streams.

Differentiation in a competitive market through customizable video features.

There is increasing demand for integrated video functionalities in smart homes, and Ayla Networks is meeting that need through this partnership. Meari Technology is renowned in the video space for its unparalleled expertise in developing dependable, high-quality cameras. Meari's cameras are distinguished by their low power consumption, advanced AI capabilities for superior image and voice recognition, WebRTC connectivity for enhanced performance and reliability, and modern, attractive industrial designs.

Jonathan Cobb, CEO of Ayla Networks, remarked on the partnership, " Collaborating with Meari Technology is a critical step for Ayla Networks as many of our partners and customers have asked us to provide smart home video solutions. Meari's excellence in creating state-of-the-art video products complements our vision for a connected home, setting new benchmarks for what our customers can achieve."

Echoing this sentiment, Van Wang, VP of Meari Technology, highlighted the strategic alignment, " Ayla Networks’ leadership position in the smart home market influenced our decision to partner with them. Their robust platform, combined with our advanced video technology, will offer unparalleled smart home experiences for users worldwide. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership creates for the industry."

About Ayla Networks

Ayla Networks, based in the heart of Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of an advanced cloud-based platform that empowers manufacturers and retailers to bring smart home devices to market quickly and efficiently. Ayla's platform includes devices, firmware, cloud, and user apps to drive the development of differentiated connected products and services. Trusted by leading global brands and connecting millions of devices since 2010, Ayla’s platform is renowned for its flexibility, scalability, and security.

About Meari Technology

Meari Technology stands at the forefront of smart home innovation, specializing in the development of smart home video products that set the standard for quality, reliability, and user experience. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Meari's products are designed to integrate smoothly into users' lives, enhancing safety, convenience, and enjoyment of the home environment.