Business Wire, AP Collaboration Offers Clients Custom Services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Wire, the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its relationship with The Associated Press (AP). This collaboration provides Business Wire clients with exclusive access to AP Content Services, offering an avenue for custom multimedia production, plus digital advertising opportunities.

“We are excited to unite AP’s multimedia prowess with the distinguished clients that Business Wire serves,” said Drew Stoneman, VP, Consumer Revenue, AP. “The fusion of our multimedia capabilities and advertising expertise with Business Wire’s news distribution services underscores our commitment to delivering impactful solutions for our customers.”

The significance of multimedia in press releases and its direct impact on ROI is increasingly evident. According to Business Wire’s 2023 Journalist Feedback Survey, multimedia assets were identified as the most valuable feature of a newswire service for journalists. This is reinforced by findings from Muck Rack’s State of Journalism report, revealing that 63% of surveyed journalists emphasized the increased shareability of stories containing images or infographics, and 24% expressed a preference for stories featuring videos. HubSpot’s Global Social Media Trends Report highlighted the growing impact of short-form video to not only drive business results but also as an avenue to connect with Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

When it comes to press releases, Business Wire clients who have issued Interactive Media releases saw a 28% increase in release views, 48% more inbound traffic, and consistent outperformance compared to text-only releases.

“It’s proven that including multimedia in press releases increases engagement. By working with AP Content Services, we ensure our clients gain a distinct advantage by accessing their worldwide network of trusted photographers, film crews, and writers to elevate their stories,” said Natascha Helbig-Carmeci, Senior Content and Relationship Strategist for Business Wire.

AP Content Services will help Business Wire clients create professional multiformat content and execute native advertising campaigns. From managing production to delivering final assets, AP Content Services will handle the logistics, and AP’s network of creative staff is available to work with Business Wire clients around the globe and in all industries.

