Astrion Secures $910 Million U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Contract through Joint Technical Solutions (JTS) Joint Venture with AI Signal Research Inc.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Astrion announced it was awarded a 5-year $910M Redstone Test and Engineering Services (RTES) contract by the United States Army Contracting Command. The contract is in support of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command through a Joint Venture, Joint Technical Solutions LLC (JTS), with AI Signal Research Inc (ASRI).

Through JTS, Astrion and ASRI will continue to provide comprehensive support across missile, aviation, and associated technologies to ensure the delivery of safe and effective combat weapon system capabilities to the U.S. Army. JTS is a joint venture through a Small Business Administration (SBA) approved Mentor Protégé Agreement.

“Leveraging our over 30-year legacy of assisting the U.S. Army, we provide our customers with guidance on new defense and technology issues to get ready for what's ahead,” said Dave Zolet, CEO of Astrion. “This partnership underscores Astrion's dedication to ensuring mission continuity and maintaining operational stability. We take pride in our ongoing service to the customer, embodying our commitment to future innovation and excellence."

This announcement follows the recent launch of Astrion, which brought together two flagship government services firms, Oasis Systems and ERC. With a combined history of over 60 years, Astrion is a partner for progress, moving the nation forward with smart and innovative solutions to take on global challenges.

"Our joint efforts are crucial to supporting the U.S. Army’s mission readiness through the Redstone Test Center,” said Matt Matoushek, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Army at Astrion and lead of the company’s Huntsville Center of Excellence. “We are proud to deliver cutting-edge test and evaluation solutions that empower and protect the U.S. warfighter.”

About Astrion

Astrion delivers the difference that empowers our customers and nation to take on what’s next. As the transformative evolution of ERC & Oasis Systems, Astrion stands as a partner for progress, providing cutting-edge services that boost preparedness, optimize performance, and ensure mission success. Astrion embraces a forward-thinking spirit to tackle critical challenges across cybersecurity, digital solutions, mission support, science & engineering, and test & evaluation to support the Air Force, Army, Civilian Agencies, Navy, and Space. For more information, please visit www.astrion.us.

About ASRI

ASRI, is a mature small business headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. ASRI provides quality technical, operations, programmatic, and advanced data analysis technology solutions across the weapon systems acquisition life cycle with emphasis on supporting systems test and evaluation, engineering, research, and development. ASRI’s customers include Department of Defense organizations as well as NASA. ASRI has a long-standing legacy of technical, engineering, and management excellence specializing in systems test & evaluation for over 30 years dating back to the company formation in 1990.

About JTS

JTS is a Small Business Administration (SBA)-approved All Small Program Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (JV) between AI Signal Research, Inc. (Protégé) and Engineering Research and Consulting, now doing business as Astrion Group (Astrion) (Mentor). For more information and career opportunities, visit www.jts-jv.com.