Emera Extends Support for Racialized Entrepreneurs Across Atlantic Canada With Renewed Investment in Tribe Network

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tribe Network, a community organization dedicated to empowering racialized individuals pursuing entrepreneurship, innovation and technology across Atlantic Canada, announced today an expansion of its partnership with Emera, a Nova Scotia-based leader in the clean energy transition. This collaboration aims to bolster diversity, equity, and inclusion within the entrepreneurial community in Atlantic Canada.

Emera is investing $500,000 over the next three years which will provide financial and business development support for an additional 3,000 entrepreneurs and community leaders as Tribe’s official Innovation Partner. This builds on Emera’s support for Tribe Network, first announced in 2021, for a total investment of more than $800,000.

This renewed partnership will allow Tribe to focus on three key areas, helping to propel the work of Tribe forward:

Tribe Start Small Grant Program Powered by Emera: Grant funding and capacity building for up to 300 racialized entrepreneurs and community leaders (including Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) over the next three years. Collaboration Spaces at Tribe HQ Powered by Emera: Tribe's co-working space in Halifax, which includes the Idea Zone, Idea Room, and Idea Studio. This collaboration will grant access to these dynamic spaces for up to 2,250 community members over a three-year period, enabling a vibrant exchange of ideas and fostering a culture of innovation. Ecosystem Funding: Help create more inclusive pathways for technology and innovation including challenges, events, and mentorship and coaching programs designed to empower up to 450 diverse leaders in the tech and innovation sectors.

"Through this partnership with Emera, we are positioned to expand our impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem for racialized individuals in Atlantic Canada," said Alfred Burgesson, Founder and CEO of Tribe Network. "By providing people access to funding, resources, and a supportive community, we are not just empowering entrepreneurs, we are catalyzing a movement towards a more inclusive and innovative future in the region. We are grateful for Emera’s continued support."

“Since we first partnered with Tribe in 2021, it’s become clear they’re making an incredible impact on lives and diverse communities across Atlantic Canada,” says Scott Balfour, President and CEO of Emera. “We’re proud to continue supporting Tribe’s important work in breaking down barriers and creating opportunities to develop the next generation of leaders and innovators."

Together, Tribe Network and Emera demonstrate a shared commitment to creating a more equitable and diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem in Atlantic Canada.

About Tribe Network:

Tribe Network is a community of racialized people pursuing entrepreneurship and innovation in Canada. The organization supports its members by providing access to community, coaches, and capital, helping them thrive in entrepreneurship and innovation.

About Emera:

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $39 billion in assets and 2023 revenues of more than $7.6 billion. The company invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission, and utility energy services with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America and in three Caribbean countries.