CORRECTING and REPLACING, H2SITE Has Commissioned a Membrane Separator Capable of Extracting 5 to 20% Hydrogen Blends at +99% Purity From the Gas Distribution Network

H2SITE HAS COMMISSIONED A MEMBRANE SEPARATOR CAPABLE OF EXTRACTING 5 TO 20% HYDROGEN BLENDS AT +99% PURITY FROM THE GAS DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

Located in Zamudio (Bizkaia), the separation unit is installed on a natural gas distribution network and operates with hydrogen concentrations ranging from 5 to 20%

It’s the first installation using palladium-alloy membrane separators reaching 97% hydrogen recovery rate at +99% purity

H2SITE has built similar units operating at high pressure levels and is developing projects at large scale in Europe.

H2SITE has successfully validated the feasibility of separating hydrogen (H2) blends ranging from 5% to 20% H2 concentration in regional distribution system operator (DSO) Nortegas' gas network, within the framework of the H2SAREA project.

The injection of hydrogen into the natural gas network is a solution that allows to leverage on existing infrastructure to transport low-carbon, renewable and pure hydrogen, provided that proper separation of this hydrogen can be carried out at the point of consumption at a limited cost.

The several million kilometers of established natural gas transport and distribution networks worldwide will be a necessary asset in the transition towards low-carbon energy sources. Through the H2SAREA project, H2SITE has demonstrated that the distribution infrastructure is compatible with the transport of blends of hydrogen and renewable natural gas, enabling the use of both pure fuels in sectors where each adds the most value thanks to our membrane separator technology.

"The palladium membrane separators technology employed by H2SITE enables us to produce high-purity hydrogen suitable for fuel cell applications from blends with very low hydrogen concentrations," according to Andrés Galnares, CEO of H2SITE. "We have achieved the separation of over 97% of hydrogen at very high purity in the original gas stream while ensuring that the natural gas we deliver complies with the specifications of existing users."

H2SITE is committed to making a significant contribution to the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy matrix, aligning with Nortegas' vision for implementing advanced hydrogen solutions within the natural gas network.

Thanks to the technological validation in H2SAREA, we have taken a significant step forward in low-cost hydrogen transportation solutions.

About H2SITE

H2SITE was created in 2020 and has an exclusive technology of reactors and separators for the conversion of different feedstocks into hydrogen, among which are ammonia, methanol or synthetic gas, in addition to the separation of hydrogen from gaseous mixtures in low concentration for applications in salt caverns or geologic hydrogen.

(www.h2site.eu/)