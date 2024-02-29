Edgewater Wireless Selected to Join the Alliance of Semiconductor Innovation Canada (ASIC)

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that it has joined the Alliance of Semiconductor Innovation Canada (‘ASIC’), an organization dedicated to promoting the Canadian semiconductor ecosystem.

ASIC’s vision is to strengthen and expand the Canadian semiconductor ecosystem in existing clusters of excellence (high-speed data communication/AI computing acceleration/compound semiconductor fabrication and design in wireless, power, and photonics/MEMS/packaging).

ASIC is committed to fostering a strong and thriving semiconductor ecosystem in Canada, with the primary goal of operating in the Canadian public’s best interest and adhering to the highest governance standards. The Alliance’s membership is comprised of public and private organizations, including thought leaders from industry, academia, government, and non-governmental institutions who are instrumental in Canada’s semiconductor ecosystem.

“Our team at Edgewater Wireless is delighted to have been invited to join the Alliance of Semiconductor Innovation Canada — ASIC, whose members hold key leadership positions in the growing on-shore semiconductor industry. This is a pivotal moment for Canadian industry to secure a place in the global supply chain,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “The ASIC alliance provides a platform for companies like ours to grow our ecosystem of on-shore partnerships and alliances — helping us grow and secure our on-shore production ecosystem.”

About the Alliance of Semiconductor Innovation Canada (ASIC):

Founded in 2021, our organization promotes the Canadian semiconductor ecosystem. As an independent and impartial entity, our purpose is the advancement of the Canadian semiconductor industry. Through strategic collaboration and effective partnerships, the Alliance of Semiconductor Innovation Canada aims to propel the growth and innovation of the Canadian semiconductor ecosystem.

For more information, visit: https://semiconductoralliance.ca

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and commercial markets. We develop advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes Wi-Fi, delivering next-generation Wi-Fi today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided or sliced to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. The recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider showed 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed. Interestingly, homes with the most devices saw the greatest improvements.

For more information, visit www.edgewaterwireless.com.

