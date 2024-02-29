Ontrak Health Bolsters Strategic Partnership with Sentara Health Plans

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and tech-enabled behavioral healthcare company, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Sentara Health Plans in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Sentara Health Plans is the health plan division of Sentara Health, an integrated health care delivery system, one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

This significant development marks the expansion of a five-year relationship to include a broader commercial population and is effective immediately. The expanded partnership more than quadruples the number of Sentara Health Plans commercial members who are eligible for the Ontrak WholeHealth+ program, and is the first of several expansion opportunities we are working on together to finalize.

Mary Lou Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Ontrak Health, expressed gratitude for the long-standing partnership and business expansion stating, “It is a privilege to work with Sentara Health Plans leaders prioritizing behavioral health solutions for its members, and we are thrilled to expand Ontrak Health services to a larger commercial population. We look forward to leveraging our innovative technologies and solutions in making a positive impact on the overall health and well-being of Sentara Health Plans members.”

Dr. Gregory Merti, Medical Director at Sentara Health Plans, stated, “Because we place such a high value on providing evidence-based programs to our members especially those with diagnoses that often go untreated, we look forward to expanding our partnership with Ontrak to deliver better outcomes during this time of unprecedented need.”

Ontrak will begin outreaching and engaging new eligible members this week into its innovative WholeHealth+ program, which seeks to identify and engage individuals with unaddressed anxiety, depression and substance use disorder and underlying chronic diseases through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help members receive the treatment and advocacy they need.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

About Sentara

Sentara, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates 135 years in pursuit of its mission — “we improve health every day.” Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1.2 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health’s “Top 15 Health Systems” (2021, 2018), and was recognized by Forbes as a "Best Employer for New Grads” (2022), “Best Employer for Veterans” (2022), and “Best Employer for Women” (2020).

Learn more at www.ontrakhealth.com