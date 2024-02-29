St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital/ALSAC Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Leap Day

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Leap Day, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® rang the Opening Bell at The Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

"On this Leap Day, we’re so grateful to be able to share the St. Jude mission with millions by ringing The Nasdaq Opening Bell — and we deeply hope it will help people think about the extra good they can do in the world with this extra day,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. "St. Jude is in the midst of a bold plan to raise global survival rates for the six most common types of childhood cancer from 20 percent to 60 percent by 2030 and will soon be providing free cancer medicines to countries in need. This kind of major impact for good wouldn’t be possible without generous donors who help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live."

The bell-ringing ceremony is generally reserved for publicly-traded companies. However, today America’s largest healthcare nonprofit seized the opportunity to encourage people everywhere to do more good in the world with this extra day. The ceremony kicked off the St. Jude Leap Day Challenge, a campaign that invites supporters to leap into saving more lives by donating $29, enjoying a 29% discount at its gift shop or tuning into the annual Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids nationwide audiothon.

Explore other ways to get involved this leap year.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

