Laser Photonics Scores Order From Pima Air & Space Museum For Its CleanTech Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, announced today that it received an order from Pima Air & Space Museum for its CleanTech LPC-1000-CTHS laser cleaning system.

“Institutes have long been testing lasers in the field of conservation. Now, they are fully adopting commercial laser cleaning technology as it is more cost-accessible than ever while offering a greater variety of output characteristics and effectively cleaning a wide variety of materials,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “The goal in historic preservation and conservation is to maintain objects of historical value in their original state without modifications. Laser Photonics’ CleanTech system purchased by the Pima Air & Space Museum offers the perfect solution to achieve this goal as it does not damage the underlying material during the laser cleaning process.”

The mission of Pima Air & Space Museum is “creating unlimited horizons in aerospace education through the preservation and presentation of the history of flight.” Now, the Museum’s conservation and maintenance team will use Laser Photonics’ CleanTech system to maintain its vast collection that presents the United States’ aviation heritage. This includes World War II and 1950s-era aircraft; the world’s largest collection of aerial firefighting airtankers; the historic aircraft that flew for the Thunderbirds, Blue Angels and other aerial demonstration teams; as well as the humanitarian aid aircraft that participated in airlifts, brought home POWs, performed search and rescue and delivered medical support.

The Pima Air & Space Museum opened for business in 1976 and has become one of the largest and most diverse aviation museums in the world. The museum has 80 acres of public display grounds, exhibiting over 425 aircraft both outside and indoors across 300,000 square feet in six display hangars. Its small artifact collection contains over 125,000 artifacts including the archives and photo collection, covering the age of aerospace from 1903 to the current day. The museum attracts more than 190,000 visitors annually.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.