PlayStar & SGG Media Debut new Casino Livestream Show

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlayStar Casino has made its first foray into the live streaming space with the launch of a new show, Casino Stream, in collaboration with SGG Media.

Casino Stream is one of the first fully licensed streaming casino shows to reappear on Twitch. The show will see three New Jersey-based streamers take part in a weekly live action casino show, broadcast via Twitch. The hosts will play a range of games available via PlayStar Casino, bringing the excitement of legal casino and slots to be played online to the masses in the Garden State all in real time.

Fully PlayStar branded, the show will see a trio of New Jersey based influencers immerse themselves in exciting slots and casinos available on the PlayStar website. The show hosts will be allocated a budget for each show, which they can use to play a diverse range of products during the live stream.

PlayStar CMO, Jon Bowden, said, “PlayStar Casino is excited to partner with SGG Media in allowing New Jersey casino enthusiasts to watch and play our online slots and games. We provide the excitement of live, legal, casino games to be played on-line by New Jersey residents while a large viewership can view the action in real time.”

This new show marks a new milestone for both PlayStar and SGG Media. Back in October 2022, live streaming platform Twitch.tv banned all U.S. gambling sites that aren’t gambling licensed in the U.S. This new show will pave the way for future online casino streaming in the U.S.

SGG Media launched their legal sports gambling streaming show, Live Drive, on October 1, 2023 to an audience of nearly 25,000 sports fan live viewers on Twitch, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. That show was the first U.S. fully legal and licensed live sports betting streaming program.

Troy Paul, SGG Media CEO, states, “Our Casino Stream show is focused on being completely compliant with all state gambling laws. PlayStar is a licensed New Jersey Casino, and we will only allow verified adult gamblers located in New Jersey to play. Our streaming show hosts bring the thrill of live bets and viewing big wins to our huge online audience.”

About PlayStar

PlayStar Gaming Group AB (http://www.PlayStar.com offers a fully licensed online casino in the U.S. Managed by a team built exclusively from the most experienced talent in the industry across the U.S. and EU, PlayStar delivers a "casino first" platform through award-winning slots, table games and promotions.

About SGG Media

SGG Media (https://sggmedia.com) features 2,000 Sports Content Creator / Influencers with a combined social media following of over 60 million sports and gambling fans. “We create a huge audience for our streaming shows by generating exciting social media posts, and videos of electrifying sports and gambling action,” says Troy Paul.