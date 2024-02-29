Red Sift Doubles Down on Mission to Help Safeguard Retail and Hospitality Organizations from Brand Abuse

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Sift today announced that it has extended its partnership with The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC), doubling down on its mission to safeguard retail and hospitality organizations. Through its renewed membership, Red Sift will continue its close collaboration with RH-ISAC to showcase security solutions to some of the world’s biggest consumer brands, including leading retailers, hotels, restaurants, gaming casinos, consumer products, and travel companies.

The shift to eCommerce has clear benefits for retail and hospitality businesses in today’s digital-first world, but it also expands their digital footprint. As a result, cybercriminals have more opportunities to exploit for brand abuse and impersonation. Domain impersonation is one of the primary and most powerful techniques that bad actors leverage to abuse a brand. A recent study found attackers posed as more than 1,000 different organizations in over 1 billion brand impersonation attempts in 2023, while identity deception threats increased year over year from 10.3% to 14.2% of total detections in 2023.

“The cybersecurity landscape is ever-evolving and the organizations within this industry require an enterprise-grade email security solution in 2024 and beyond,” said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC. “RH-ISAC is excited to welcome back Red Sift as an Associate Member, and we look forward to building upon the security successes that we have already achieved in the retail and hospitality industries.”

To protect their businesses, retail and hospitality enterprises are prioritizing email security and have identified DMARC implementation as a key foundation and pillar of email authentication. With Red Sift OnDMARC, enterprises can simplify the complexities of the DMARC email security protocol by automating processes and providing clear instructions on how to block unauthorized use of an organization’s domain. OnDMARC is the only platform with an integrated solution for implementing the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard, which combines strong email authentication using DMARC with Verified Mark Certificates (VMCs) to enable a sender to display their trusted logo in their customer’s inbox for email identification and security.

“Red Sift’s collaboration with the RH-ISAC has significantly advanced our role in improving cybersecurity and protecting the retail and hospitality industry as a whole,” said Rahul Powar, CEO of Red Sift. “Our agreement to partner once again this year was an obvious choice and we look forward to working together and sharing best practices on the key issues and challenges affecting this industry.”

RH-ISAC members can gain access to a complete Red Sift Security Resilience Report free of charge, as well as access to free POC trials on any of the Red Sift solutions. To request a free security posture analysis and POC trial, visit: https://rhisac.org/member-benefits/exclusive-offerings/

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables organizations to anticipate, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks while continuing to operate effectively. The award-winning Red Sift application suite is the only integrated solution that combines four interoperable applications, internet-scale cybersecurity intelligence, and innovative generative AI that puts organizations on a robust path to cyber resilience.

Red Sift is a global organization with offices in North America, Australia, Spain, and the UK. It boasts a global client base across all industries, including Capgemini, Domino’s, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, and top global law firms. Red Sift is also a trusted partner of Cisco, Microsoft, Validity, and Entrust, among others. Learn more at redsift.com.

About RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail, hospitality, and travel industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves all retail, hospitality, and travel companies, including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.