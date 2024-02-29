tango and WellSky® Partner to Revolutionize Post-Acute Care Benefit Management With End-to-End Program to Manage Care and Outcomes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, leading healthcare technology and services firms tango and WellSky announced they have partnered to deliver a fully integrated, post-acute care (PAC) episode management program for health plans, focused on facilitating high quality, end-to-end post-acute care management. This innovative partnership is intended to align incentives for health plans, risk bearing entities, providers, and patients across the post-acute continuum. Together, tango and WellSky aim to enable higher quality care, enhance provider experience, reward providers for quality outcomes, boost patient satisfaction, and deliver guaranteed cost savings.

The partnership combines tango’s market-leading, value-based home health enablement platform and networks with WellSky’s industry-leading acute and post-acute technology, analytics, and services. Together, the partnership will address key marketplace challenges, such as limited or delayed access to optimized transitions within post-acute care, disjointed incentives, lack of effective integration and connectivity, and reimbursement issues.

“By joining forces, tango and WellSky are at the forefront of revolutionizing post-acute care enablement,” said Andy Eilert, president of payer and emerging markets at WellSky. “With the seamless integration of powerful technology, rich data, and advanced services capabilities, our collaboration provides the opportunity to optimize the patient's journey. This program facilitates effective and timely access to appropriate and high-quality post-acute services for each patient, resulting in a ‘win-win-win’ impact for patients, providers, and health plans.”

The partnership provides a modern solution for health plans and risk-bearing entities to improve medical outcomes and reduce the total cost of care by enabling care and coordination across home health, skilled nursing, inpatient rehabilitation, and long-term acute care facilities in a unified model. This program allows health plans to take a holistic approach as opposed to managing services separately, which many health plans do today. Additionally, it enables providers to be aligned and incentivized appropriately for achieving superior clinical and total cost of care outcomes.

“Optimizing post-acute care tailored to patients' conditions and preferences is paramount. Our decades of experience in home health and curated value-based networks enable us to confidently help ensure patients get the quality care they need, when and where they want it. The tango and WellSky partnership positively impacts the patient and provider experience through our ability to transition a member seamlessly and quickly from acute and post-acute facilities to home," explains Brian Lobley, tango CEO.

This collaboration can facilitate significant financial benefits for health plans through a delegated model coordinating and managing the PAC episode with guaranteed cost savings and shared savings. This partnership simplifies outsourcing for health plans, as the risk and management are maintained under one partnership.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

About tango

tango is a leader in home-based clinical care management services, empowering patients to remain in their homes as they receive quality healthcare. tango provides the value-based care enablement platform for payors, risk-bearing entities and providers to more collaboratively serve Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid, and Dual-eligible populations. The result is higher quality care, improved access, better patient outcomes, reduced total cost, enhanced Stars performance and administrative simplification. For more information about tango, please visit tangocare.com.