Keysight Technologies Chosen as Test Partner for Deutsche Telekom Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has been selected as the Test Partner for the Deutsche Telekom Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program, providing an end-to-end narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) non-terrestrial network (NTN) testbed to enable designers and developers to validate reference designs for solutions using 3GPP Release 17 (Rel-17) NTN standards.

Led by Deutsche Telekom in collaboration with Skylo and Murata, the Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program addresses critical challenges posed by limited cellular coverage and enables data transmission across vast expanses. By incorporating satellite communication, the program accelerates the development and deployment of NB-IoT solutions, offering reliable, ubiquitous, and secure data transmission.

Program participants will gain exclusive access to cutting-edge solutions from Deutsche Telekom, Skylo, and Murata, including early development access to the first Rel-17 standards-based NB-IoT modules and a global satellite network. In addition, participants will receive state-of-the-art hardware, connectivity services, dedicated support, and the opportunity to tailor NB-IoT NTN solutions to their specific needs.

As the Test Partner, Keysight provides program developers with access to the NB-IoT NTN testbed, which is based on Keysight’s industry leading NTN test solutions, and to Skylo certification test plans. This ensures that certified NB-IoT-capable devices seamlessly integrate with the Skylo satellite network, offering unmatched flexibility and efficiency.

Jens Olejak, Head of Deutsche Telekom's Satellite IoT Program, said: "Keysight was chosen as Test Partner for the Satellite NB-IoT Early Adopter Program based on its extensive collaboration with all market makers, providing unparalleled NTN solutions from the earliest stages of development. This collaboration will empower developers to innovate with confidence, leveraging Keysight's expertise in leading solutions available today."

Lucas Hansen, Vice President, Wireless Devices and Operators, Keysight, said: "Keysight's unique position lies in our comprehensive expertise, which seamlessly leverages both cellular and satellite technologies, and by providing end-to-end solutions, including network modeling, protocol emulation, field testing, and application testing. Our NB-IoT NTN solutions set the standard for validating the dynamic capabilities of NB-NTN devices and systems, exemplified by our pioneering role in defining Skylo's test plan."

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.