AECOM-led joint venture awarded Public Assistance Technical Assistance V contract with FEMA to support infrastructure recovery following disasters in the Atlantic zone

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded an AECOM joint venture with Dewberry (NISTAC PLUS JV) a contract to provide public and technical assistance services under the Public Assistance Technical Assistance V (PA-TAC V) contract to support its Public Assistance grant program.

AECOM will serve as managing partner of the joint venture, which will partner with FEMA to assist in processing grants that lead to restoration or replacement of public facilities after presidentially declared disasters and emergencies. This includes assessing disaster damage and assisting applicants with identifying eligible losses. The contract comprises scope requirements that exclusively support the Atlantic Zone, comprised of eight states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

“Climate change is a force multiplier, increasing the need for innovative solutions that improve critical infrastructure for generations to come,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “We’re proud that FEMA continues to place its confidence in AECOM across their critical missions, spanning preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery, to ensure communities remain resilient amidst the impacts of a changing environment.”

The task orders under this contract support state and local governments and private non-profit organizations that require recovery assistance services for public infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals, government buildings, roads, bridges and utilities. The scope of work is expected to include site inspection, program technical assistance for the Public Assistance Community Disaster Loan program, program analysis and support, field technical support, cost estimating support, and other technical services.

“AECOM has responded to more than 400 disasters and crises in every corner of the world and this win is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit of our team at every level,” Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s National Governments business. “We understand the importance of this mission and are committed to delivering world-class service and innovation to ensure the success of FEMA's critical initiatives during America’s most challenging times of need.”

This win is part of AECOM’s ongoing support of FEMA to achieve its goals related to its Public Assistance grant program, focused on providing funds to assist communities responding and recovering from major disasters.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

