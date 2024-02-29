Momentous Announces Strategic Partnership With Humble Growth

NEW YORK & PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momentous, a leading human performance company that focuses on supplementation and nutrition, today announced the acquisition of a significant minority stake by Humble Growth, an investment firm dedicated to propelling growth and value creation for disruptive companies that are changing the ways consumers eat, drink, feel, and live. Co-founders Jeff Byers and Erica Good will continue to lead Momentous together as CEO and President, respectively.

Established in 2018, Momentous is a mission-driven supplement and sports nutrition-focused brand. Inspired by co-founder Jeff Byers' experience with elite performance resources during his playing career in the NFL, Momentous seeks to fill a market gap by offering an expert-led and science-backed platform for supplementation and lifestyle optimization. Rooted in a commitment to transparency and rigorous quality control, the company’s entire catalog of products receives the highest third-party safety certifications (NSF Certified for Sport or Informed Sport Certification Program) to meet the needs of the world’s most elite performers, with seven of its products being the only in the United States to carry the Informed-Sport certification.

The efficacy of Momentous supplements is highlighted by its partnerships with over 175 professional and collegiate sports programs in North America, including the majority of NFL teams. Momentous is also the Official Supplements and Sports Nutrition Partner of CrossFit and the CrossFit Games, and works closely with the United States Department of Defense. As a result of this support of and demand for its products, Momentous was recently named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, having grown revenue by over 300% over the last year.

To guide product innovation and help educate their customers, Momentous has created an unprecedented ecosystem of the most influential experts in the field, including Dr. Andy Galpin, Dr. Andrew Huberman, Dr. Stacy Sims, and Dr. Kelly Starrett, as well as performance coaches and nutritionists representing every major professional sports league in North America and the NCAA. The Momentous Advisory Board works closely with the company on product development, ingredient sourcing, and the creation of educational resources.

“Since we founded Momentous, we have been effectively and exponentially growing the business, and I’m confident joining forces with the Humble Growth team is going to inform that upward trajectory and build our brand in a truly effective, powerful way,” said Momentous Co-Founder and CEO, Jeff Byers. “We were immediately drawn to Humble Growth and its partners’ exceptional track record in successfully operating and scaling nutrition and supplement companies. Their lived experience positions them as invaluable thought partners during our continued growth, and I’m confident that Humble Growth’s passion and expertise for consumer products in this space is going to usher us into an exciting new chapter.”

Humble Growth, a growth-focused consumer investment firm, was co-founded by three highly respected leaders in the consumer industry. Dr. Andrew Abraham is the founder and CEO of Orgain, of which Nestlé Health Sciences acquired a majority stake in 2022, and Peter Rahal is the co-founder of RXBAR®, which was acquired by Kellogg in 2018 for $600 million. Nick Giannuzzi is the founder of Giannuzzi Lewendon, a leading law firm that specializes in working with consumer products companies. Abraham, Rahal and Giannuzzi have assembled a team with decades of experience scaling some of the most notable nutrition, health, and wellness brands, and the partnership with Momentous comes at an important time as the company enters a pivotal growth phase.

“Humble Growth is honored and excited to partner with Momentous on its mission to democratize high performance for consumers,” said Peter Rahal, co-founder of Humble Growth. “We share the company’s dedication to unimpeachable quality, total transparency, and next-level innovation, and look forward to super-charging this next phase of growth for Momentous.”

For the company’s next phase of growth, Momentous will open a new Los Angeles-based headquarters, expanding its talented workforce, and drive innovation to enhance the company’s commitment to continuously elevate the customer experience through unparalleled access to expert knowledge and protocols specific to supplementation and nutrition.

Existing Momentous shareholders also include many professional athletes across multiple sports, such as NFL Pro Bowlers Luke Kuechly, Kyle Rudolph, and Ndamukong Suh, former professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, IRONMAN Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay, Tour de France winner and Olympic Champion, Geraint Thomas, IRONMAN Champion, Olympian, World Tour Cyclist Cam Wurf, Surfer Ian Walsh, filmmaker Jimmy Chin, and Climber Alex Honnold.

Foley & Lardner LLP advised Momentous on this transaction.

ABOUT MOMENTOUS

With headquarters in Park City, Utah, and Los Angeles, California, Momentous is a wellness and nutrition company, with a mission to empower the relentless pursuit of progress in health and performance. Offering the highest quality supplements designed to enhance physical and cognitive well-being alongside the brightest across performance athletics and science, Momentous believes that people at their best will produce a positive impact in their personal lives, communities, and, ultimately, the world. Momentous sources best-in-class ingredients for its formulations and holds its products to the highest possible standards, investing in a rigorous quality control process while receiving Informed Sport and NSF Certifications across its portfolio. Momentous is a trusted partner of over 200 professional and collegiate sports programs in North America and is the Official Supplements and Sports Nutrition Partner of CrossFit and the CrossFit Games, and the Department of Defense and the United States Military, developing new products and solutions to help optimize the human performance of its servicemembers. For more information please visit www.livemomentous.com.

ABOUT HUMBLE GROWTH

Humble Growth is a New York-based investment firm with a $312 million debut fund dedicated to propelling the success of companies that are changing the ways people eat, drink, feel, and live. The firm’s co-founders include Andrew Abraham, Founder and CEO of Orgain®, Peter Rahal, Founder of RXBAR®, and Nick Giannuzzi, Founder of with Giannuzzi Lewendon. Humble Growth’s Fund I focuses primarily on minority-stake investments in high-growth, disruptive companies operating in the food, beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet, and household products spaces. The recency and depth of operating experience by its co-founders, complemented by a seasoned investment team, allow the firm to provide highly unique and valuable strategic and tactical support to its partner companies, imbued with empathy, humility, and an unwavering commitment to success. For more information please visit www.humblegrowth.com.