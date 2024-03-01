Introducing the Colorful World of Decora Girlz, a Fashion-Forward Doll Brand Built Around Creative Sticker Play

Welcome to the enchanting world of Decora Girlz, where fashion, creativity, and imagination come together in a spectacular display of vibrant colors and unique styles!

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cepia, a leading innovative toy company, announces the official launch of its highly anticipated doll collection, Decora Girlz. Available this month at Walmart, Amazon and FAO Schwarz Rockefeller Center in New York City, the vibrant Decora Girlz line encourages endless self-expression, embracing one’s unique qualities, and allows for customization by styling and decorating a collection of nine themed doll characters. Taking inspiration from the colorful spirit of the Decora Kei fashion style, Decora Girlz empowers children to decorate and celebrate themselves through a creative play pattern filled with the brightest attire and accessories.

Keeping innovation and storytelling at the forefront, the company’s entrance into the doll aisle expands Cepia’s portfolio of creative and imaginative toys and reaches a new audience. Since its announcement at New York Toy Fair last fall, Decora Girlz has generated rapid fanfare and industry buzz, being named one of The Toy Book’s top 10 product announcements in 2023 and receiving a Hero Toy Award at the London Toy Fair.

“The positivity and colorful spirit of Decora has been gaining popularity among younger audiences, my daughter included,” shares James Russell Hornsby, Founder and CEO of Cepia. “We’re excited to introduce Decora Girlz and fill the gap for fashion-forward and vibrant sticker play in the doll aisle by bringing an authentic and diverse collection to market and color to the masses.”

Decora Girlz introduces kids, ages 4 and up, to the enchanting world of Decora Girlz, where fashion, creativity, and imagination come together in a spectacular display of vibrant colors and unique styles at an affordable price range. The Decora Girlz are a group of tween friends who love to dazzle, delight, and decorate themselves in Decora Kei style. With a mission to promote creativity and build a lifetime of confidence through a cheerful and colorful aesthetic, the Decora Girlz brand steps onto the scene with an array of themes in the following products:

Decora Girlz 5" Collectible Mystery Dolls Unwrap the magic of Decora Girlz through its line of collectible 5” dolls and reveal eight surprises in each unboxing. Each doll features fully rooted nylon colorful hair, removable patterned outfits, themed mix & match stickers, and different personalities to match. Series 1 offers nine themed characters to collect including Decora (Rainbow), Celestia (Galaxy), Sweetie (Candy), Luna (Cute Goth), Kat (Kitties), Buzzy (Bees), Heather (Flowers), London (Mod 60’s), and Blossom (Strawberries).



Decora Fashion Girlz 11” Dolls The 11” Decora Fashion Girlz offers a different way to play with fantastic hair, fully posable body, and fun-to-wear and share fashion accessories perfect for personalizing and showcasing both the doll and child’s style. The full collection consists of four characters including the ultra-fashionable Decora, Celestia, Luna, and Sweetie.



Decora Girlz Sticker Store Playset Dive into imaginative play with a Decora Girlz playset to find all the latest fashions. Complete with an exclusive 5” “Art” doll, reusable stickers, adorable shopping bag, cash register, and even a little trash can for pretend play cleanup. Provides portable fun with a functional, carry-along handle making it ready for any fashion adventures.



Launch celebrations kick off at FAO Schwarz today with a themed window takeover, an immersive shopping experience featuring two first-to-market Decora Girlz dolls, and in-store activations each weekend throughout the month of March.

For more information on Decora Girlz and where to purchase, please visit DecoraGirlz.com and receive the latest updates by following the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Cepia, LLC:

Headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Cepia, LLC is a family-owned, privately-held entity that stands as a hub of creativity and innovation in the toy industry. Under the visionary leadership of James Russell Hornsby, Cepia has been instrumental in creating iconic brands such as Zhu Zhu Pets and VS World. Committed to igniting children's imaginations worldwide, Cepia's product portfolio, including the new Decora Girlz and the classic Zhu Zhu Pets, are distributed to major and specialty retailers globally. Explore Cepia's enchanting world at www.cepiallc.com.