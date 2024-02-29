CA Lt. Governor Honors Nation’s First Transgender Facility Vote Center

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis speaks during a press conference at the Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center (CONOTEC) in Los Angeles joining FLUX, the Unique Women’s Coalition (UWC), and the Human Rights Campaign in celebrating the center making U.S. history by becoming the nation’s first Vote Center located in a Transgender establishment.

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky (at podium) speaks at a press conference at the Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center (CONOTEC) Thursday morning, February 29th joining FLUX, the Unique Women’s Coalition (UWC), and the Human Rights Campaign in celebrating the center making U.S. history by becoming the nation’s first Vote Center located in a Transgender establishment. Flanking her (L to R) are Queen Victoria Ortega of FLUX, California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and Queen Chela Demuir of UWC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky (at podium) speaks at a press conference at the Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center (CONOTEC) Thursday morning, February 29th joining FLUX, the Unique Women’s Coalition (UWC), and the Human Rights Campaign in celebrating the center making U.S. history by becoming the nation’s first Vote Center located in a Transgender establishment. Flanking her (L to R) are Queen Victoria Ortega of FLUX, California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis and Queen Chela Demuir of UWC. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky visited the Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center (CONOTEC) Thursday morning to join FLUX, the Unique Women’s Coalition (UWC), and the Human Rights Campaign in celebrating the center making U.S. history by becoming the nation’s first Vote Center located in a Transgender establishment.

Queen Victoria Ortega of FLUX, Queen Chela Demuir of UWC, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, and the Lt. Governor marked this milestone by announcing that CONOTEC would be open to all Los Angeles County voters starting Saturday, March 2 through primary election day on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

“The opening of the nation's first transgender voting center today in Los Angeles marks a significant milestone in our efforts to champion equity, inclusivity, and LGBTQA+ rights in California,” said Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. “By providing a safe and affirming space for the transgender community to exercise their fundamental right to vote, we are breaking down barriers and ensuring every Californian has equal access to the ballot box.”

“I couldn’t be prouder that L.A.’s Fifth Council District is now home to the first voting center in the Nation located in a transgender facility,” said LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky. “As extremists across the country continue their endless attacks on both the LGBT Community and our democracy, Los Angeles must stand as a beacon of hope. I want to thank CONOTEC for opening this voting center and for the critical work they do every day to support the needs of the Los Angeles transgender and nonbinary community.”

“Fighting to provide a safe and welcoming place for our transgender and non-binary siblings is exactly why the Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center exists. We will continue to work towards equality for all,” said Queen Victoria Ortega, international president of FLUX.

Queen Chela Demuir of UWC added, “We have reached out to our transgender community across Los Angeles County, encouraging them to join us to vote here at the Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center. This is our home. This is their home. Everyone is welcome here. Come and cast your ballot and do your civic duty to make your voice heard.”

LA County allows voters to cast their ballot at any Vote Center in the county, regardless of where they live.

"Our vote center model gives us the flexibility to locate vote centers in facilities and communities that give voters options that convey the significance of being heard through the act of voting," said Dean Logan, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Voter registration services are available at all vote centers, and voters who wish to drop off their voted mail ballot may do that at any vote center as well.

“The Human Rights Campaign is proud to stand with and assist Queens Victoria and Chela as they do critical work of fighting for Equality for all - without exception,” said 911 Lone Star actor and Human Rights Campaign Board Member Brian Michael Smith. “Part of that equality includes having a safe space for voting in your community.”

The Connie Norman Trans Empowerment Center is named in honor of Connie Norman, known as the ‘AIDS Diva,’ a fearless Transgender and AIDS activist who died of the disease in 1996. It opened on September 10, 2021.

FLUX is a national division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation dedicated to creating safe spaces for trans and gender non-conforming individuals. See https://www.transidentity.org/. Keep up to date on FLUX: Facebook: FLUXAHF - Instagram: @FLUX_AHF - Twitter: @flux_ahf