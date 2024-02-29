SafeGuard Cyber Integrates AI-Powered FirstSight Platform with Slack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SafeGuard Cyber today announced the integration of SafeGuard Cyber's FirstSight platform with Slack to address the critical need for enhanced business communication security in the modern digital workspace. This integration introduces SafeGuard Cyber's sophisticated security features into the Slack app ecosystem, fortifying this widely-used collaboration tool against cyber threats.

Powered by Contextual AI, the SafeGuard Cyber FirstSight platform alerts security teams to high frequency and costly attacks such as credential theft, impersonation, phishing, malware, policy violations, and insider threats across the expanding communication attack surface. The platform enables security and compliance teams to have visibility across all employee communications, while maintaining privacy, to keep organizations secure and compliant.

“As enterprises increasingly rely on tools like Slack for collaboration and communication, safeguarding these platforms against cyber threats is essential,” said Chris Lehman, CEO, SafeGuard Cyber. “The updated SafeGuard Cyber Slack app marks a significant advancement in cybersecurity and compliance, aligning seamlessly with Slack's ethos of intelligent productivity.”

Key features and benefits of the SafeGuard Cyber FirstSight platform’s integration with Slack include:

Accelerating Cybersecurity with AI and Automation: SafeGuard Cyber's integration into Slack leverages AI and automation to expedite and streamline cybersecurity processes. This feature provides easy-to-use, no-code automation tools, enabling users to proactively manage security threats. The AI capabilities within the app automate threat detection and response, making it simpler to protect communication channels within Slack.

SafeGuard Cyber's integration into Slack leverages AI and automation to expedite and streamline cybersecurity processes. This feature provides easy-to-use, no-code automation tools, enabling users to proactively manage security threats. The AI capabilities within the app automate threat detection and response, making it simpler to protect communication channels within Slack. Enhanced Knowledge Sharing and Data Search: SafeGuard Cyber's integration transforms Slack into a central repository for cybersecurity and compliance knowledge. It utilizes AI-powered search capabilities, allowing users to swiftly locate vital information on potential threats and compliance standards directly within Slack.

SafeGuard Cyber's integration transforms Slack into a central repository for cybersecurity and compliance knowledge. It utilizes AI-powered search capabilities, allowing users to swiftly locate vital information on potential threats and compliance standards directly within Slack. Engaging and Connecting Teams in Cybersecurity: By integrating with Slack, SafeGuard Cyber fosters an interactive, conversational approach to cybersecurity. This enhances team, partner, and customer engagement, embedding cybersecurity into daily dialogues and enhancing overall security awareness.

By integrating with Slack, SafeGuard Cyber fosters an interactive, conversational approach to cybersecurity. This enhances team, partner, and customer engagement, embedding cybersecurity into daily dialogues and enhancing overall security awareness. Integrating with Slack's AI Ecosystem: SafeGuard Cyber's addition to Slack's growing AI app ecosystem enriches the utility of both platforms. SafeGuard Cyber offers unique cybersecurity and compliance capabilities, making AI-driven security insights readily accessible.

To learn more about how Slack’s partner ecosystem is integrating AI into Slack apps, visit https://slack.com/blog/news/slack-ai-has-arrived.

About SafeGuard Cyber

SafeGuard Cyber’s industry-leading integrated cloud communications security and compliance platform empowers organizations to proactively mitigate regulatory policy violations and threats such as credential theft, phishing, and insider threats across email, mobile, and web messaging apps, collaboration apps, and social platforms. Powered by contextual AI and built on an ontological architecture, the SafeGuard Cyber Platform utilizes LLMs, behavioral analysis, social knowledge graphs, and generative AI to enable security and compliance teams to have visibility across all employee communications, detect attacks, review evidential data, understand the magnitude of impact, and make informed responses to threats. SafeGuard Cyber is the only platform to provide unified visibility across the entire communication attack surface.