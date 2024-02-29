Draslovka and Barrick Gold Commence Commercial Use of Glycine Leaching Technology for Gold Mining

PRAGUE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Draslovka a.s ("Draslovka"), a provider of sustainability-led technologies, reagents and services for mining and the energy transition, has progressed its previously announced partnership with Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") and today announces the start of commercial use of its revolutionary glycine leaching technology for gold, GlyCat™ (“GlyCat”), at Barrick’s Buylanhulu operation in Tanzania. In addition, Draslovka and Barrick’s strategic partnership will now include a broader testing programme in 2024 that will span multiple mining sites.

At Bulyanhulu Gold Mine, the GlyCat pilot programme has led to an 80% reduction in cyanide consumption while achieving gold recoveries that are comparable to traditional cyanidation. With GlyCat as part of the process, the mine’s tailings show undetectable levels of WAD and are free of cyanide, thereby reducing detoxification requirements and costs.

Pavel Bruzek Jr, CEO of Draslovka, commented: “This licensing agreement follows a highly successful pilot programme that proved the major benefits GlyCat offers to the gold mining industry. GlyCat provides significant economic and sustainability benefits at a time when the future of mining is conditional on cost savings, sustainable operations and securing social license to operate. I look forward to continuing to work with Barrick and am confident others in the sector will soon see that GlyCat is revolutionary and its development will enable a major shift for the gold mining industry through massive economic and environmental benefits. Barrick was the first major mining company to recognise the potential glycine leaching offers and it is a pleasure and honour to work with the team on its commitment to sustainable operations.”

Simon Bottoms, Barrick Mineral Resource Management & Evaluations Executive, added: “The application of GlyCat technology within our operations has significant potential to deliver improved operational efficiencies and cost savings, whilst also improving our environmental legacy. Consequently, we are very pleased to embark upon this strategic partnership with Draslovka to take advantage of this innovative technology across our global operations.”

About Draslovka

Draslovka a.s. (“Draslovka”) is a chemical technologies, products and services company creating value and improving sustainability in several industries, including mining, agriculture and manufacturing. Today, Draslovka is best known as the world’s largest producer of sodium cyanide, a chemical vital for gold mining however its most important contribution to the sector is its Glycine Leaching Technology (“GLT”), the company’s proprietary technology that leaches metals (including gold, copper, nickel and cobalt) in a more sustainable and economic manner. Draslovka also manufactures other specialist chemicals and reagents and provides class-leading chemical application services to the mining and pest control industries as well as AI-enabled support services.

About Glycine Leaching Technology

Glycine Leaching Technology (“GLT”) uses glycine, a non-toxic, recyclable and biodegradable amino acid that is commonly used as a food additive, to recover gold, copper, nickel and cobalt. GLT was inspired by nature when researchers at Curtin University in Perth observed plants absorbing gold and other metals out of the soil through the presence of glycine, which carries those metals through the soil and into the plant.

GLT has the capacity to revolutionise the mining industry and the potential to save mining companies billions of dollars. GLT significantly reduces processing costs, enhances a mine’s sustainability profile and can extend mine life by lowering the cut-off grade or unlocking value hidden in a mine’s tailings. GlyCatTM technology for Gold from the GLT product family dramatically reduces cyanide usage while also lowering or in some cases completely eliminating detoxification measures. In select ores, the process also results in higher recoveries.

In 2023, Barrick Gold rolled out a global testing and implementation programme with the goal of using GlyCatTM to unlock substantive savings and generate value for its operations while also improving its environmental footprint.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick’s mission is to be the world’s most valued gold and copper mining business by finding, developing, and owning the best assets, with the best people, to deliver sustainable returns for our owners and partners.

Barrick is a sector-leading gold and copper producer, operating mines and projects in 18 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia.

Barrick’s portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold and copper districts and is focused on high-margin, long-life assets, with a highly diversified workforce drawn almost entirely from host nations and equipped with world-class skills.

The company’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD, and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.