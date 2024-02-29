Alliance Catholic CU Selects Scienaptic AI: Faith Meets Technology to Uplift Communities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scienaptic AI, a leading global provider of AI-powered credit underwriting platforms, announced today that Michigan-based Alliance Catholic Credit Union (ACCU), serving over 32,000 members, has selected their platform to expand credit access for its members. Scienaptic's regulatory-compliant AI platform will enable ACCU to make sharper risk predictions, automate decisions, and offer more inclusive lending to its members.

Founded in 2013 through the merger of First Catholic Federal Credit Union and Michigan Catholic Credit Union, Alliance Catholic Credit Union (ACCU) has grown to serve over 32,000 members across Michigan. Upholding its core values, ACCU continuously expands its product and service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its members.

"Our mission is simple: to provide trusted financial services, inspired by Catholic values and traditions, to enhance the financial well-being of our members," said Daniel C. Davidson II, EVP/COO at Alliance Catholic Credit Union. "Deploying the Scienaptic AI platform seamlessly aligns with our mission, allowing us to serve with even greater efficiency and personalization. This means faster loan approvals, broader accessibility, and ultimately, a more fulfilling financial journey for our members.”

"At Scienaptic AI, we believe in the power of human potential, and that fuels our own mission to empower individuals through technology," said Pankaj Jain, Co-founder and President. "We are deeply honored that Alliance Catholic Credit Union, an institution driven by faith and service, has entrusted us to help further their mission of financial inclusion. Our cutting-edge AI platform will not only streamline ACCU's underwriting process, leading to faster approvals and increased efficiency, but it will also ensure fair and transparent lending practices, minimizing risk and broadening access to credit for their dynamic community. We are excited to embark on this journey with ACCU and contribute to their vision of a more financially empowered future for all."

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Credit unions, auto lenders, banks, and fintechs, use Scienaptic's AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions.

The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions.

Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers.

For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai