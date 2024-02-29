GrowGeneration’s HRG Distribution Enters Strategic Partnership with Quest Climate

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership between its distribution arm, HRG Distribution, and Quest Climate, a pioneering leader in advanced dehumidification technology.

This partnership marks a significant advancement in bringing advanced dehumidification technology closer to cultivators and growers. Quest Climate, known for its superior performance, quality, and customer service, will now be available through HRG Distribution, extending access to our retail partners. Furthermore, our expansive network of retail stores, commercial sales professionals, and a strong e-commerce platform will offer enhanced serviceability and greater convenience for all customers.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Enhanced Product Accessibility: Our shared commitment focuses on providing seamless access and exceptional service, enhancing the experience for our customers.

Expertise & Innovation: By integrating Quest Climate’s expertise in dehumidification technology with GrowGeneration's profound understanding of the modern cultivator's requirements, this partnership guarantees the delivery of customized solutions for creating optimal growing environments.

Commitment to Quality: Both companies are committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction, ensuring that growers receive dependable and high-performing products customized to their unique cultivation requirements.

Leadership Statements:

“ This partnership with Quest Climate and GrowGeneration represents a powerful synergy. Leveraging Quest’s cutting-edge dehumidification technology with GrowGeneration’s robust distribution network, we are poised to significantly enhance the cultivation experience for growers across the country,” said Darren Lampert, CEO & Co-Founder at GrowGeneration.

Lampert continued, “ By partnering with Quest Climate, we fortify our status as the go-to source for cultivators in search of top-tier products and solutions. This agreement is a pivotal milestone in our ongoing commitment to be the premier destination for all cultivation needs.”

Ryan Vanden Heuvel, Senior Sales Director at Quest Climate said, “ Our partnership with GrowGeneration marks a major advancement in our goal to deliver state-of-the-art humidity control solutions to indoor growers. By collaborating with GrowGeneration, we will enhance customer access to our market-leading technologies, enabling more customers to efficiently optimize their cultivation.”

For further information about this exciting partnership and its benefits to the gardening and cultivation industries, please contact Sales@hrgdist.com.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGeneration is a leading marketer and distributor of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching, and racking, environmental control systems, and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, MMI benching and racking, ION lights, Durabreeze fans, and more. Incorporated in Colorado in 2014, GrowGeneration is the largest chain of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media.

About Quest Climate:

Quest Climate, located in Madison, WI, is a leading provider of high-performance dehumidification solutions for indoor gardening and cultivation. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Quest’s products are trusted by growers worldwide to create optimal cultivation environments.