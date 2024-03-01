GoMacro® Announces New Annual Give Back Partnerships Promoting Autism Advocacy

Beginning this year, a portion of net proceeds from March sales of all Kids MacroBars will be donated to two nonprofits focused on enhancing autism supports, advocacy, and community building. (Photo: Business Wire)

VIOLA, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoMacro®, known for its organic, plant-based nutrition bars, is excited to announce their first annual Kids MacroBar Give Back initiative. Beginning this year, a portion of net proceeds from March sales of all Kids MacroBars will be donated to two nonprofits focused on enhancing autism supports, advocacy, and community building.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects 1 in 36 children in the United States today. In fact, it’s estimated that over 2% of the U.S. adult population is on the autism spectrum. Early intervention - including diagnosis, treatment, and support - is crucial as it significantly improves many outcomes for children's lives. For these reasons, the Autism Society of America and Autism Tree focus on supporting individuals and families within the autism community throughout lifespans.

GoMacro’s national partner, Autism Society, is dedicated to connecting the autism community to the resources needed to live fully through education, advocacy, supports, and community programming. GoMacro’s regional partner, Autism Tree, works to improve autism communities in San Diego and beyond through programs and events designed to give neurodiverse individuals an equal voice and build community compassion.

“Autism has directly impacted the GoMacro family, so these Give Back partnerships are personally meaningful to us,” says Jola Sonkin, CEO and Co-Founder of GoMacro. “‘Be Well’ is one of Our 5 Principles that are foundational to our mission as a company, and we’re proud to support organizations that promote healthy, happy lives for everyone.”

In 2023, GoMacro launched a one-day Give Back event in which a portion of net proceeds from all Kids MacroBars benefitted Autism Tree on National Care For Kids Day. Based on the success of the initiative, GoMacro was eager to expand to an annual campaign. “We’re excited to make this an ongoing program and give back to a cause that impacts individuals within the GoMacro community and beyond,” says Sonkin.

Partner with GoMacro in supporting the Autism Society of America and Autism Tree by purchasing Kids MacroBars online or at a retailer near you throughout the month of March.

About GoMacro

GoMacro® is the transformative leader in healthy and delicious plant-based protein and nutrition bars. Mother-daughter owned and based in a small rural community, their mission is to spread awareness for a balanced, plant-based lifestyle with products that make a positive impact on the planet. The GoMacro facility is powered by 100% renewable energy, and all MacroBars® are made with high-quality, sustainably sourced, plant-based ingredients to help you have a healthy body, sharp mind, and bold spirit. Follow @gomacro on socials and learn more at www.gomacro.com.