Advantech Pioneering Tomorrow's Innovations at MODEX 2024

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantech, a leader in the supply chain and manufacturing industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated MODEX booth C5370, taking place from March 11-14th, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center. The company is set to showcase its latest and most advanced products, including in-vehicle AI solutions TREK Series, industrial-grade tablet AIM Series, vehicle-mounted terminal DLT Series, and all-in-one touch computer UTC Series.

TREK-60N meets the demanding performance requirements of in-vehicle applications and harsh environments and more on a single platform. Explore the features in our video!

Dual-System Modular Platform Empowers High Computing Demands

In response to the increasing need for enhanced computing capabilities, the TREK-60N rises to the occasion with its embedded processing systems designed to cater specifically to edge AI applications. Driven by the dependable and robust Intel® Core™/Atom™ E3940 processor and the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX as its AI Accelerator, boasting an impressive computing ability of 70 TOPS, this integration not only empowers real-time multi-stream AI computing but also facilitates the concurrent execution of multiple applications. The TREK-60N stands out as a technological marvel, meeting the evolving demands of the computing landscape with its versatility and efficiency.

Ruggedized to Withstand Operation in Harsh Environments

TREK-60N is purpose-built for rugged handling in heavy-duty and transport environments. Its rugged, industrial-grade design ensures reliable operation in wide temperature ranges, even for high-temperature demanding CPUs that can function without airflow and undergo full-function burn-in conditions. The platform also supports 12/24V vehicle power, compliant with ISO 7637-2 standards. For added protection against dust and water, an optional IP65-rated cover can be equipped for the rear I/O. Notably, TREK-60N incorporates an industrial-grade SSD, enhancing its resistance to vibration and shock. It meets EN60721 (5M3) certification standards, enduring 3 Grms of vibration, which is three times stronger than MIL-STD-810G requirements.

Futureproof Solution with Easy Expansion and Scalability

TREK-60N provides unparalleled scalability, addressing a spectrum of applications and diverse requirements. Its RF extension module and adaptable I/O support streamline the transition to cutting-edge RF technologies like Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, and V2X effortlessly. This platform facilitates seamless expansion and integration of optional peripherals, such as advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) modules, to elevate driving safety. Furthermore, TREK-60N seamlessly integrates with second-generation 7" & 10" TREK smart displays through a single-cable connection, simplifying the implementation of visualization applications.

For more information or to set up an appointment to meet with Advantech at MODEX 2024, contact iLogistics@advantech.com.

