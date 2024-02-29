PPG and Team Penske enter fifth decade of partnership in racing

PPG has extended its partnership with Team Penske and will feature the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet, pictured, driven by Josef Newgarden in six INDYCAR races. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG has extended its partnership with Team Penske and will feature the No. 2 PPG Chevrolet, pictured, driven by Josef Newgarden in six INDYCAR races. (Photo: Business Wire)

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it will be the primary sponsor for the Team Penske No. 2 Chevrolet in six races throughout the 2024 NTT® INDYCAR® SERIES. This marks the start of PPG’s fifth decade of partnership with Team Penske.

Josef Newgarden, 2023 Indianapolis 500 Champion and two-time NTT® INDYCAR® SERIES Champion, will once again pilot the eye-catching and colorful No. 2 PPG Chevrolet. PPG will serve as the primary sponsor for the following races:

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10 at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on April 28 at Birmingham, Ala.

Road America on June 9 at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on July 7 at Lexington, Ohio

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on August 17 at Madison, Ill.

Milwaukee Mile Race 1 on August 31 at West Allis, Wis.

“We consistently perform well when PPG is on the car and I’m excited to be driving it again for a third consecutive season,” said Newgarden. “PPG employees and guests always show up on race day, providing incredible support and it means a lot.”

“PPG and Team Penske are one of the longest-standing partnerships in motorsports,” said Bill Shaw, PPG global business director, strategic initiatives, Automotive Refinish. “To enter our fifth decade of this partnership is incredible. We are excited for the 2024 season and can’t wait to see what Josef accomplishes behind the wheel of the PPG car.”

PPG will also continue to serve as an associate partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet driven by two-time INDYCAR Champion Will Power, and the No. 3 Chevrolet driven by title contender Scott McLaughlin. PPG will also return as a Team Penske partner in the NASCAR® Cup Series (NCS), serving as an associate sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Austin Cindric, the No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by defending NCS Champion Ryan Blaney, and the No. 22 Ford Mustang driven by two-time NCS Champion Joey Logano.

Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 620 major race wins, over 680 pole positions and 44 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car competition. Entering its 58th season in 2024, Team Penske has also earned 19 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2024, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the FIA World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

NASCAR is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC.

INDYCAR is a registered trademark of Brickyard Trademarks, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive Refinish