Feedzai Partners with UK Finance for Annual Fraud Report 2024

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feedzai, a global leader in fighting financial crime with AI, has partnered with UK Finance, the trade association representing the banking and financial services sector in the UK.

For the second consecutive year, Feedzai has been selected by UK Finance as the lead sponsor and contributor for its Annual Fraud Report. The 2024 edition will explore key fraud trends and the challenges and opportunities for the UK banking and finance industry as it continues to protect consumers from fraud and financial crime.

Combining data supplied to UK Finance by several of its largest banking and financial services members with its sector expertise, Feedzai will provide insight into the number of fraud cases and the value of fraud losses in the UK. It will also provide additional analysis of the emerging trends and the incidence of particular types of fraud.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, Pedro Barata, Chief Product Officer at Feedzai, said:

“We are pleased to be trusted by UK Finance once again to be their partner in delivering the Annual Fraud Report, which underscores our commitment to working at the forefront of this space alongside the most reputable partners and trade bodies.

"With financial crime evolving every single second, minute, and hour of the day, the report is a valued resource for all professionals in the banking and financial services industry looking to obtain a 360-degree view of the fraud environment.”

Lee Hopley, Director, Economic Insight and Research at UK Finance, added:

“Our Annual Fraud report highlights the ever growing issue of financial fraud and we are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Feedzai for a second year. Our Annual Fraud Report is a key marker in evaluating the ongoing fight against financial crime and Feedzai’s industry knowledge and additional insight will be a valuable asset to the report, making it a valuable resource for the industry.”

The report will be published by UK Finance in partnership with Feedzai later this year.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the world’s first RiskOps platform, protecting people and payments with a comprehensive suite of AI-based solutions designed to stop fraud and financial crime. Feedzai is trusted by leading financial institutions to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users. For more information, visit feedzai.com.