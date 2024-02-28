MCV Orders Forsee Power’s ZEN PLUS Battery Systems to Equip 19 Buses for the German Market

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 – FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announces that Manufacturing Commercial Vehicles (MCV), the leading Egyptian vehicle manufacturer specialized in commercial vehicles, has placed an order to equip 19 electric buses in with FORSEE ZEN PLUS battery systems. It’s the first German order for MCV.

The buses will operate on city lines in Wuppertal (North Rhine-Westphalia) and two other Central Germany cities.

Forsee Power keeps leading on the bus market

Forsee Power is the first non-Chinese battery manufacturer on the bus market, having equipped over 3,000 electric buses and working with a dozen of bus OEMs worldwide. The Group proposes a wide panel of technologies to answer all operating modes – overnight or fast charging, FCEV – in different formats.

A leader in Africa and a strong player in Europe, MCV proposes a wide range of buses – urban, intercity, standard and double-decker –, coaches as well as special trucks and vans. The two companies announced the start of their collaboration a year ago.

ZEN PLUS: R100 Rev.3-certified and very modular battery system for heavy-duty vehicles

The ZEN PLUS battery systems are available in 5 versions from 74 to 84 kWh. Composed of lithium-ion NMC VDA modules the battery systems deliver an excellent energy density of 180 Wh/kg allowing and a very long 5,000-cycle life, thus providing a very competitive Total Cost of Ownership for the fleet operators.

« MCV is choosing to equip its electric buses with battery packs that meet the highest safety standards and with exceptional performance. Our R100 Rev.3-certified ZEN PLUS is the first pack on the market offering the ability to perfectly adjust the voltage and energy to the needs of the system; it can support both 650V motorizations and 800V motorizations within a same battery format. » explains Sébastien Rembauville-Nicolle, Vice President Business Development of Forsee Power.

In addition to R100 Rev.3, ZEN PLUS complies with the most stringent industry standards, including ISO 26262 / ASIL C, ISO 12405, IEC 62660, IEC 6066 as well as R6. Eco-designed, ZEN PLUS can be used in second life application and is optimized for recycling.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trucks, and trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 3,000 buses and 135,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power’s batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 850 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com | @ForseePower