Options Deepens its Partnership with Microsoft Following Three-Day Workshop in Belfast

Options today announced the deepening of its strategic partnership with Microsoft following a three-day Copilot for Microsoft 365 workshop held in the firm’s Belfast headquarters. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, a trailblazer in Capital Markets infrastructure, today announced the deepening of its strategic partnership with Microsoft following a three-day Copilot for Microsoft 365 workshop held in the firm’s Belfast headquarters.

The workshop marked a significant milestone in the collaboration between Options and Microsoft, focussing in upskilling the team in Microsoft’s Copilot offering, now available to Options’ clients globally.

Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a revolutionary offering that extends a firm's existing contact center with generative AI, aiming to enhance service experiences and boost agent productivity.

Options has cemented its position as world leading at delivering Microsoft Cloud solutions, standing as an unparalleled leader in revolutionizing integrated cloud technology for financial markets by its status as an official Microsoft Solutions Partner. Both organisations are confident that this deepened collaboration will not only deliver exceptional value to their clients but will also contribute to the overall advancement of service capabilities for clients across the Capital Markets ecosystem.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, Options Technology, commented, "Our partnership with Microsoft has always been about pushing boundaries and delivering excellence. Our dedicated workshop provided a unique opportunity for our teams to dive deep into Microsoft's latest technologies and bring this direct to our clients. We are particularly excited about leveraging Copilot for Microsoft 365, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to AI innovation, excellence, and the highest industry standards. We are not only keeping pace with the evolving landscape of cloud technology and AI but leading the way in shaping its future."

Matt Snider, Partner Success Manager at Microsoft, added, "We are thrilled to see Options embrace Microsoft Copilot for 365. This innovative solution is designed to empower service-oriented businesses by streamlining processes, enhancing productivity, and driving operational excellence. It's a testament to our joint commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the Capital Markets landscape.

The continued partnership will see Options integrating Microsoft Copilot for 365 into its suite of products and services, providing clients with a state-of-the-art solution that combines the strengths of both organizations. This collaboration aims to redefine standards in service delivery and elevate client experiences in the financial technology sector."

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its 13th consecutive year of SOC compliance , its Fifth Microsoft Solutions Partner status, and its promotion of Marlena Efstratopoulou to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

