Tree Top® Renews Partnership With Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the Kroger Racing Team

Tree Top will be featured as the co-primary sponsor of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 at the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Photo: Business Wire)

SELAH, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tree Top®, a farmer-owned, farmer-grown brand and leading producer of high-quality fruit-based products, including apple sauces and juices, has renewed its partnership with 2023 DAYTONA 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the Kroger Racing team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Tree Top will be featured as the co-primary sponsor of Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 at the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This is the second consecutive year that Tree Top has teamed up with the Kroger Racing team and Stenhouse Jr. As part of the season-long partnership, Tree Top’s apple sauce and apple juice will be displayed on the No. 47 Camaro ZL1. The collaboration also connects Tree Top with consumers through in-store activations and product displays at Kroger retail locations and brand integrations across digital and social media.

“As a strategic partner in the Kroger Racing program, Tree Top continues to heighten its presence through promotions and consumer activations across various Kroger divisions in core race markets,” said Brad Olsen, vice president of marketing, Tree Top. “This partnership helps foster deeper connections with brand-loyal consumers nationwide as we also sponsor the No. 47 Camaro and 2023 DAYTONA 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. We’re excited to continue the sweetness of success both on and off the track, online and in-store during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season to ultimately boost sales of our Tree Top feel-good flavors. We’ll see you at the races!”

Live coverage of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 3 begins at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) and airs on FOX, MRN Radio Network and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

About Tree Top: Tree Top is a farmer-owned, farmer-grown cooperative owned by apple and pear growers. The cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country. Tree Top has led the way in premium-quality juices and apple sauce. With their fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, they now produce the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates six production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit TreeTop.com.