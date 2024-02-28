FPT and Siemens Ink MOU, Accelerating Multifaceted Cooperation Globally

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT corporation FPT recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the multinational industrial technology conglomerate Siemens, fostering collaboration and mutually beneficial business opportunities in advancing the manufacturing sector and semiconductor chip production while accelerating digital transformation globally.

FPT and Siemens will join forces in areas such as smart infrastructure, green and intelligent data centers, digital industrial solutions, automotive software development, and digital transformation. Built on the successful partnership on MindSphere IoT Operating System since 2017, the new agreement focuses on strengthening engagement and competencies in digital transformation services for both sides and their clients worldwide, as well as opening up new business opportunities.

Harnessing FPT's robust expertise and high-quality workforce, FPT aspires to become the Global SI Partner for Siemens’ low-code platform - Mendix, and Engineering Services Provider for Siemens EDA, focusing on AUTOSAR projects.

Siemens also invites FPT to join its Xcelerator ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation with Siemens' solutions and applications. Additionally, the two parties will further expand collaboration in the smart infrastructure domain, with Siemens targeting to be the preferred supplier for FPT’s data center network and its sustainable infrastructure development projects in Vietnam.

Leveraging its profound technology foundation in the digital ecosystem, Cloud, and low-code, Siemens commits to aiding FPT with access to training and knowledge-sharing on a large scale. The German powerhouse will also provide support and explore collaboration with FPT in semiconductor design and manufacturing, one of FPT’s pivotal areas for future growth. As a leading chipmaking company in Vietnam, FPT also aims to supply semiconductor chips to Siemens.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Chairman & Founder, said: “FPT focuses on five keywords: Digital transformation, Green transformation, Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, and Semiconductor. Our greatest resource is our talented people, with 32,000 digital transformation experts working across the globe. In the future, we plan to invest in AI supercomputers and workforce training and development, prioritizing NVIDIA certifications and advancing innovations in industries such as automotive and semiconductor. I believe these will be the stepping stones to enhance cooperation between FPT and Siemens.”

Mr. Roland Busch, Chairman and CEO of Siemens AG, affirmed that FPT and Siemens have many commonalities: “Siemens has extensive experience in the semiconductor industry, and we are confident in our capability to provide FPT with technological support. Furthermore, Siemens boasts expertise in various domains, including smart infrastructure and digital industrial solutions. We are positioned to leverage these technologies to enhance product adaptability in daily life. Consequently, Siemens is fully prepared to collaborate closely with FPT in their future endeavors, offering comprehensive support and innovative solutions.”

Siemens and FPT have years of experience in successful collaboration, varying across sectors and industries. With a track record of success and extensive experience, FPT has established itself as a world-class technology enabler for complex business challenges and opportunities. Post surpassing one billion USD in revenue from global IT services in 2023, the Vietnam-headquartered tech corporation aims to achieve USD 5 billion in revenue from global IT services by 2030 and reach billion-dollar milestones from a single market, a single vertical industry and a single contract.

The signing ceremony took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on 26 February 2024, with the participation of Dr. Roland Busch, Siemens AG President & Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Pham Thai Lai, President & Chief Executive Officer of Siemens ASEAN & Vietnam; Dr. Truong Gia Binh, FPT Corporation Chairman, Mr. Nguyen The Phuong, FPT Corporation Executive Vice President and Chief Finance Officer, as well as both companies’ senior leaders.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam’s position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2023, FPT recorded a total revenue of US$2.17 billion and 70,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.