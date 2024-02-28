Capital A International, Owner of the Iconic AirAsia Brand, to be Publicly Listed in the U.S. through Business Combination with Aetherium Acquisition Corp

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, & GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Capital A Berhad (“Capital A”), (Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange: 5099.KL), announced it has finalized a business combination agreement with Aetherium Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: GMFI), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”), to list Capital A International (“CAPI”) in the U.S. public markets. CAPI leverages the expansion, management and licensing of the AirAsia brand, and serves as a dynamic global marketing catalyst for Asean brands. The transaction also offers investors a gateway to participate in a fast-growing economic hub, on track to become the world’s fourth largest economy by 2030.

CAPI will be led by Tony Fernandes, one of Asia's most recognizable entrepreneurs - best known for acquiring AirAsia in 2001 and transforming it into a global airline, which has democratised air travel in the region. He has led the airline's remarkable growth from just two planes to its current fleet of 242 aircraft, making it Asia's largest low-cost carrier and among the top three strongest airline brands in the world. Operating across Asean with hubs in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and soon Cambodia, AirAsia flies 278 routes to 131 global destinations, having flown over 776 million passengers since its inception.

Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of Capital A said, “Over more than two decades, AirAsia has become a prestigious brand synonymous with value, innovation and inclusivity. AirAsia has transformed from a small Malaysian airline into a leading global aviation and travel brand valued by Brand Finance at over $1 billion, and enabled Capital A to build a diversified portfolio spanning aviation, aviation services, logistics, and digital companies in fintech, travel and hospitality. The evolution of the AirAsia brand has created a loyal global consumer base, positioning us favorably to expand our brand internationally through CAPI. This listing grants us access to the world's most extensive and liquid capital markets, enhancing the company's international credibility and presence while creating value for our shareholders."

CAPI's platform integrates brand strategy, creative marketing and intellectual property development to strategically position its brands and cultivate cultural significance among consumers. The intellectual property rights held by CAPI spans 23 countries, and the company intends to leverage the brand value of AirAsia through further licensing while implementing its successful strategy to propel and expedite the growth of its intellectual property portfolio.

Mr. Fernandes remarked, "We are the first Asean-based brand in the travel sector to adopt this strategy and expand through licensing, leveraging our strong ties to the Asean region. Additionally, our growth strategy involves acquiring and developing more brands from this dynamic region. We are optimistic about the potential for our brand business to expand well beyond our origins, particularly in markets where intellectual property and brand value are highly esteemed by consumers and investors.

“The Asean region offers a thriving economic landscape with a 680 million population, surpassing the U.S. and closely trailing the European Union. Fueled by a growing middle-income population that is creating new consumer markets and economic opportunities, the region is poised for sustained growth. Moreover, the recent surge in popularity of Asia-based media, entertainment, and lifestyle brands underscores the escalating global demand for brands originating in Asia."

Jonathan Chan, Chairman and CEO of Aetherium said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Tony and the CAPI team to capitalize on their proven track record and extend the brand beyond the world’s fastest-growing consumer-driven market, boasting a population twice the size of the United States. Under Tony’s exceptional leadership, AirAsia has evolved into an immensely successful and widely recognized brand in the region. With over 22 years of innovation in air travel and digital services, the company is strategically positioned to strengthen its leadership in Asean and pursue growth in international markets. This collaboration presents a distinctive opportunity for U.S. capital market investors to participate in the rapid expansion of Asean economies through a company that embodies the region's diverse culture, energy, and emerging opportunities.”

Investment Highlights

Owner and licensor of the renowned AirAsia brand, with an iconic presence in airline, travel, and lifestyle, CAPI taps into the growth resurgence of Asia’s largest low-cost carrier and supported by a robust order book.

Operating an asset-light business model, the business generates strong operating margins with minimal inventory and working capital requirements, fortified by stable and recurring revenue stream from royalty fees, driving free cash flow.

The company benefits from access to Capital A's ecosystem, boasting over 50 million users, 22 million loyalty members, and over 56 million social media followers, expanding brand reach and enhancing CAPI’s brand-building capabilities.

Based in Asean, one of the world's fastest-growing economies poised to become the fourth-largest by 2030, the company has a substantial addressable licensing global market of $341 billion, with the Asean market accounting for $5 billion, growing at an impressive 13% annually, outpacing the global average.

Abundant opportunities exist to develop the brand platform: Extend the AirAsia brand beyond the travel sector by expanding into new industries, categories and geographies through in-house ventures or joint ventures; Develop new brands that capitalize on the strength of the Asean markets; Creating character intellectual property and enhance value through partnerships and merchandising; and Acquire and grow other Asean-based brands



The company is guided by an experienced management team with a successful track record in brand management.

Editor’s Note: Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is a political and economic union comprised of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Key Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, CAPI will combine with Aetherium and become a publicly traded entity. The transaction reflects an estimated value for CAPI of $1.15 billion. Although the Boards of both CAPI and Aetherium have unanimously approved the transaction, the transaction remains subject to the approval of Aetherium stockholders and other customary closing conditions. Additional information about the transaction, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement will be available in a current report filed by Aetherium on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which may be found at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Greenberg Traurig, LLP serves as U.S. legal counsel and Foong & Partners serves as Malaysian legal counsel to CAPI. Rimon P.C. is servicing as United States legal counsel to Aetherium.

About Capital A International

Capital A International (CAPI) is a global brand management platform, specializing in the expansion, management and licensing of the AirAsia brand. To be led by Tony Fernandes, one of Asia's most recognizable entrepreneurs, CAPI aims to capitalize AirAsia's brand value through additional licensing and to deploy its proven strategy to promote and accelerate the expansion of its intellectual property portfolio. CAPI's platform combines brand strategy, creative marketing and intellectual property development to effectively position its brands and establish cultural relevance among consumers. For more information, visit [https://www.capitalainternational.com].

About Capital A Berhad

Capital A (formerly known as AirAsia Group Berhad) is an investment holding company with a portfolio of synergistic travel and lifestyle businesses that leverage data and technology, including the world’s leading low-cost carrier AirAsia, an aviation services group, airasia MOVE Superapp and fintech BigPay as well as logistics venture Teleport. Capital A’s vision is to create and deliver products and services that focus on offering the best value at the lowest cost, underpinned by robust data accumulated over 22 years in operation and one of Asia's leading brands that remains committed to serving the underserved in Asean and beyond.

About Aetherium Acquisition Corp.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. operates as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) created to facilitate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We actively seek out technologically advanced enterprises that push the boundaries of innovation. Our role involves not only identifying these cutting-edge businesses but also developing and enhancing their potential by leveraging their value and introducing them to the U.S. capital markets. Under the leadership of Jonathan Chan, who serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Lee, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, the Company is committed to navigating the intersection of technology and business to drive growth and success. For more information on Aetherium, visit: https://www.aetheriumcorp.com/.

