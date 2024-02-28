Top Tier Authentics & Coach Rusty Expand Partnership, Swing Big on New Umbrella Day Art Collaboration

Coach Rusty's Umbrella Day art authenticated by TTA sold out in under 24 hours, benefiting the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

Coach Rusty's Umbrella Day art authenticated by TTA sold out in under 24 hours, benefiting the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Top Tier Authentics (TTA), transforming how brands, athletes and artists authenticate products and create new consumer experiences, has expanded its partnership with renowned painter and golf trick-shot guru, Coach Rusty. TTA is the exclusive authentication and experience platform for all of Coach Rusty’s artwork.

Every one of Coach Rusty’s original works and prints features TTA’s patented technology and digital Certificates of Authenticity (COA), offering fans and collectors an entirely new way to engage with their favorite works of art and artist. Each piece includes behind-the-scenes looks into Coach Rusty’s art-making process, the stories and inspirations fueling his art, early access to his latest collections and best prices, and more.

“Top Tier Authentics has entirely changed the way I connect with fans, artists and golf enthusiasts,” said Ryan Rustand (Coach Rusty). “Instead of a mundane paper COA, the TTA Certificate brings each piece to life with interactive, shareable and truly authentic experiences. It’s a major differentiator, and my fans absolutely love it.”

Coach Rusty’s latest work and collaboration with TTA celebrated Arnold Palmer and National Umbrella Day, featuring his signature golf splatter designs alongside Palmer’s iconic umbrella logo. The artwork, including an original piece and 37 limited-edition prints authenticated by TTA, sparked tremendous excitement. Every one of the items sold out in under 24 hours. Proceeds will support the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation.

“Coach Rusty bridges the gap between sports and art in a way we've never seen before,” said Andrew Rosen, Co-founder of Top Tier Authentics. “Our partnership with Coach Rusty showcases how TTA can enhance connections with fans and give each piece of artwork a life and story of its own. It’s an interactive and engaging experience that transcends authenticity.”

“Coach Rusty’s art is not just visually stunning but also tells a compelling story and brings people together. His work and influence extend far beyond the golfing community,” added Dima Azarenko, Co-founder of Top Tier Authentics. “We're thrilled to complement his vision by enabling fans to experience the creative journey behind each piece.”

Coach Rusty’s art blends the same intricate setups, precise timing, and high level of skill and creativity required for his famous golf trick shots.

To date, Coach Rusty has commissioned specialized TTA-authenticated works for athletes, charities, celebrities and brands, such as Jason Day, Travis Matthew, Josh Allen, the Ernie Els Foundation for Autism and many others.

Fans can purchase Coach Rusty’s art or submit forms for custom commission pieces by him here - www.artbycoach.com.

About Top Tier Authentics

Top Tier Authentics (TTA) has developed the world's first Experiential Authenticity Platform, enabling instant verification of any product, artwork or collectible while powering new and immersive digital experiences, unique benefits, and interactive features.

The simple, turn-key solution can increase the value and enhance the experience of any item – or event – while empowering brands and individuals to connect with consumers, collectors and fans on a deeper level. TTA’s end-to-end platform also enables robust behavioral analytics from every touchpoint to identify key trends and opportunities.

Consumers enjoy an entirely new way to interact with their favorite brands, athletes and artists. This includes behind-the-scenes videos captured in the moment – such as when the signing occurred, the creation of the art, or the story behind the brand, artist or athlete – as well as personalized content, redeemable offers, and exclusive access to community events and activations. TTA gives each product and experience a one-of-a-kind and engaging life of its own, to share with friends and other collectors who hold similar treasures.

