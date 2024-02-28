Grupo Merza to Enhance Supply Chain Planning with RELEX Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grupo Merza, a leading retailer and wholesaler in Eastern Mexico, has announced their selection of RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to provide forecasting and replenishment capabilities. With RELEX, Grupo Merza will improve their supply chain, which includes more than 260 stores and over 20 distribution centers in Mexico.

The implementation of RELEX Solutions is set to significantly boost Grupo Merza's operational efficiency. The primary goal is to improve product availability while optimizing inventory levels, offering better visibility for negotiations with vendors.

Francisco Arias Valdes, Commercial Director of Grupo Merza, emphasized the company's commitment to modernization and optimal use of technologies to provide solutions to their clients.

“Our collaboration will drive greater product availability and cost savings for Grupo Merza, marking a significant step forward in their supply chain efficiency,” said Carlos Victoria, Sales Senior Vice President at RELEX. “This implementation sets the stage for transformative digital innovation, positioning Grupo Merza at the forefront of retail efficiency and customer-centric service in the region.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/