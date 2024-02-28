SCRI Announces a Collaboration with AstraZeneca Focused on Technology Enhancements & Innovative Operational Model to Advance Cancer Research

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, announced today a collaboration with AstraZeneca, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company, aimed at advancing innovative technology and operational synergies to enhance the delivery of oncology clinical trials.

Working together, SCRI and AstraZeneca will implement modern solutions to accelerate clinical trial delivery timelines, reduce site burden, and enhance U.S. enrollment.

Genospace, a precision medicine platform, and SCRI Development Innovations collaborated on the development of a proprietary technology to seamlessly integrate data from the Electronic Health Record (EHR) to the Electronic Data Capture (EDC), EHR2EDC (E2E) systems for clinical trial data collection. To date, this advancement is decreasing site-based data entry time, reducing manual labor, lowering monitoring costs, improving data quality, and accelerating clinical trial decision-making overall.

Advancements of E2E and the focus on the deployment of SCRI’s new model will enable the synchronization of end-to-end clinical research management connecting more than 1,300 physicians who are providing access to clinical trials across multiple tumor types at more than 250 locations in 24 states across the U.S and reaching 1 in 5 patients with cancer through its affiliated sites.

“ Improving end-to-end research operations will have great impact on the industry’s ability to increase the pace of drug development, without compromising quality,” said Dee Anna Smith, Chief Executive Officer, SCRI. “ Our collaboration with AstraZeneca has the potential to accelerate our mutual efforts to bring novel therapies to more people with cancer, through more physicians, across even more communities.”

The traditional clinical trial delivery model and typical operational processes must evolve for research sites to keep pace with an increasingly complex drug development industry.

“ Our ongoing commitment to personalized and effective medical interventions to people living with cancer means we are continually innovating to improve accessibility to trial participation and meet the current and future needs of clinical trial execution,” said Michele Sample, Vice President, Clinical Operations, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca. “ Working with SCRI to enhance U.S. enrollment and streamline clinical trial data collection is a tremendous opportunity to increase the diversity of clinical trial participants in the U.S. and accelerate clinical trial delivery timelines. Our ambition is to bring new treatments to all patients more efficiently.”

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. In 2022, SCRI formed a joint venture with former US Oncology Research to expand clinical trial access across the country. It has conducted ~750 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are actively enrolling patients into clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 24 states across the U.S. Learn more about our research offerings.