Teleperformance: Press Release

The Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) share price has been hit hard today by a communication from a company in the financial sector announcing a high level of automation in its customer service chats.

Teleperformance management points out that the Group's current activity in no way reflects the negative conclusions in its business that could be drawn from the technological developments mentioned in this communication.

Teleperformance also points out that artificial intelligence is already widely deployed in the solutions offered by Teleperformance, essentially to manage simple processes on behalf of its clients. In addition, the Group continues to develop R&D programs, on its own and in partnership with other leading technology companies, with a view to enriching this integration and thus consolidating its position as world leader in its market.

As planned, Teleperformance will announce its results for fiscal year 2023, its outlook for 2024 and its main strategic development priorities on March 6 after the market close.

The 500 million euro share buyback program announced on August 2 is continuing. It is actively executed within the framework of current regulations given the current share price.

