Shift4 will be the Official Point-of-Sale Systems Partner of the New York Yankees

NEW YORK & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments technology, has been selected by New York Yankees to power payments for concessions and retail sales at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx and George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Shift4’s end-to-end payment ecosystem provides a comprehensive technology suite with the hardware, software, and third-party integrations needed to support a high-volume venue like Yankee Stadium. This unified commerce solution simplifies management operations for the venue operator while delivering an improved transaction experience for guests.

“We look forward to beginning our partnership with Shift4 and utilizing its state-of-the-art technology throughout the upcoming year at both George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa and at Yankee Stadium,” said Marty Greenspun, SVP of Strategic Ventures for the New York Yankees. “With hundreds of points-of-sale throughout Yankee Stadium, we expect Shift4’s secure end-to-end capabilities to exceed our expectations for efficiency.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the iconic Yankees and honored that this legendary venue has entrusted us to deliver a world-class gameday experience,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Thanks to Shift4’s commerce ecosystem and cutting-edge technology, baseball fans will be able to enjoy quick and seamless transactions throughout the stadium. As someone born and raised in the NYC metro area, I personally couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league, as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City’s most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football’s Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking “NY” logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.