Leading Online Travel Agency justfly.com Announces Partnership with BabyQuip

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading online travel agency justfly.com™ has announced a partnership with BabyQuip, the leading global baby gear rental service. The partnership between the two will help ease the problems and inconveniences that parents often face when traveling with young children. According to a recent survey by BabyQuip, 87% of parents said that having to transport baby gear, including strollers and car seats, plays a big role in their desire and ability to travel.

BabyQuip’s service, which has consistently achieved a net promoter score (NPS) of 94, is a smart, effective solution to the logistical problems of traveling with kids. With just a single click on the confirmation page following checkout, travelers can add the necessary equipment, including cribs, strollers, car seats, and more, to their trip. Additionally, the option to reserve BabyQuip services remains available through the “My Trips” page on justfly.com, granting the flexibility to make arrangements at any point, before or during their travels. This ensures that all the required gear is hand-delivered to their destination, set up for them, and picked up when their trip is completed. Parents will no longer have to pack or carry their own gear. A recent BabyQuip survey revealed that 76% of parents said they would take more vacations if they didn’t have to transport their children’s gear, highlighting the demand for this solution.

“justfly.com is dedicated to providing families with a positive travel experience. This service will make the process of traveling with young children less stressful, allowing families to truly enjoy their time at their destination. Whether it is a quick trip to visit family or a weeklong vacation, our tech-focused approach takes pressure off parents,” said Henri Chelhot, justfly.com Chief Executive Officer.

Available across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia, New Zealand, and several European countries, baby gear rentals start at rates ranging from $6-$12 a day, depending on the chosen item. Parents booking through justfly.com benefit from a special discount, making family travel more accessible and enjoyable.

“Our new partnership with justfly.com is a reflection of our shared mission, to make travel more accessible to everyone, especially families,” said Fran Maier, BabyQuip CEO and Founder. “BabyQuip is thrilled to offer a seamless renting experience to justfly.com customers through easy and direct booking, at a special rate."

About justfly.com

justfly.com™, a Momentum Ventures subsidiary, is an online travel agency created to reach the North American market. Partnering with more than 400 airlines that travel to and from the U.S. justfly.com makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. Since 2014, the company has been focused on offering the best travel options while providing a user-friendly and efficient customer experience. More can be found at justfly.com.

About BabyQuip:

Founded in May 2016, BabyQuip helps families “Pack Light & Travel Happy” to over 1,500 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia, and beyond. Powered by a trusted community of nearly 2,000 trained and insured Quality Providers, BabyQuip delivers clean, quality baby gear, including cribs, car seats, strollers, and other essentials to make family travel more enjoyable and convenient.