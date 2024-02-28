Newrez Launches Newrez Home Rewards To Save Borrowers Time and Money

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a leading mortgage company dedicated to providing the best homeownership experience to its over 2.8 million customers, announced the launch of Newrez Home Rewards, created in partnership with Newzip, a tech-enabled real estate platform.

Through Newrez Home Rewards, homebuyers will be matched with a trusted home advisor, provided moving assistance, and benefit from closing cost credits up to 0.5%* when buying and 1%** when selling their homes.

“We are excited to launch Newrez Home Rewards as another key technology investment that empowers our clients to make the best financial decisions throughout their homeownership journey,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez.

"In delivering a closing cost credit and a home concierge program through the Newzip partnership, we are furthering our commitment to our customers. Our holistic approach brings value to our clients not just when they buy their home but through the lifecycle of their loan with our best-in-class servicing customer experience."

Every dollar counts, especially when customers are making one of the biggest financial transactions of their lifetime. This launch tackles two critical aspects of the homebuying experience by delivering meaningful savings in a competitive market while providing ease and a sense of confidence through our unique concierge experience.

Newrez loan officers will also benefit from predictive analytics allowing them to better manage their customers along their journey.

"We're thrilled to partner with Newrez, an industry leader who is at the forefront of harnessing data and technology to generate value for their clients," said Newzip CEO Adi Pavlovic. "We have a shared vision in elevating the real estate experience and look forward to joining forces and pioneering a new era of innovation in the industry."

Connect with the Newrez team to learn more about their partnership with Newzip plus other exciting initiatives by visiting www.newrez.com.

About Newrez:

Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Newrez is a leading mortgage company, dedicated to reimagining the homeownership journey. Combining mortgage origination and servicing, we are uniquely positioned to offer a streamlined, customer-centric experience, catering to our clients when and where they need us most. Our customer-first strategy empowers homeowners to optimize their investment, guiding them towards the most beneficial financial decisions every step of the way.

© 2024 Newrez LLC, 601 Office Center Dr., Ste. 100, Fort Washington, PA 19034. 1-888-673-5521. NMLS #3013 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Doing business as Newrez Mortgage LLC in the state of Texas. Alaska Mortgage Lender License #AK3013. Arizona Mortgage Banker License #919777. Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection & Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license. Massachusetts Lender #ML-3013. Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance. Licensed Mortgage Banker-NYS Banking Department. Additional licenses available at www.newrez.com.

About Newzip:

Newzip is a real estate platform that empowers mortgage lenders to deliver an end-to-end customer experience. Leveraging a combination of technology and human empathy, Newzip’s vision is to create the standard for a modern real estate experience that helps people make informed decisions throughout their entire journey.

*Customers can receive a real estate closing cost credit paid by Newzip equal to 0.5% of the home sales price when buying a home. Offer not available in AL, AK, IA, KS, LA, MS, MO, OR, OR, or TN. Only eligible for loans closing with Newrez.

** Customers can receive a 1% real estate agent commission reduction when selling with a Newzip affiliated real estate agent.