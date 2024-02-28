Spiral Partners With Lumin Digital To Boost Deposits and Digital Engagement Through Community Impact

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform for financial institutions, today announced an integration with Lumin Digital (Lumin). Lumin, a leader in cloud-native digital banking, provides digital banking solutions to financial institutions across the U.S., with over 4 million users on its platform.

Through this partnership, Lumin will leverage Spiral’s innovative turnkey products to help its financial institution customers grow deposits, increase digital engagement, and attract new accounts through community and environmental impact. Spiral’s technology will also enable Lumin customers to drive community impact through a broad set of charitable giving products, from making digital donations through everyday purchases and rounding up card transactions to setting up monthly charitable contributions and tax-deductible donor-advised funds.

“We are excited to integrate our platform with Lumin and revolutionize digital experiences for their customers,” said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. “Our turnkey solutions empower community financial institutions to support their local communities via a range of everyday banking products. It’s a significant step in our joint mission of enabling a culture of people helping people,” he added.

“Our new partnership with Spiral will help our members drive digital engagement while providing an easy way to drive social impact on the causes that are most important to them,” said Sean Weadock, chief product officer for Lumin Digital.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning Impact-as-a-Service™ platform that enables credit unions, banks, and financial institutions to grow deposits and increase digital engagement through community and environmental impact. With Spiral, financial institutions can easily embed community impact and sustainability into any bank account, debit card, or credit card to amplify their community impact and increase engagement and revenue. Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of customers and businesses to contribute to a better world.

Spiral is spearheaded by fintech visionary entrepreneur Shawn Melamed, a former Managing Director of Morgan Stanley's Technology Business Development and Innovation Offices. Their mission-driven team has deep banking, nonprofit, and fintech expertise, including Jim Rosenthal, the former COO of Morgan Stanley, who is part of Spiral's board. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, the company provides financial institutions with a best-in-class, cloud-native platform that drives consumer adoption, engagement, and growth. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.