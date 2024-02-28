Monex USA Announces Integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monex USA, expert partners in global payments, corporate FX, and currency risk hedging services, today announced an integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services. This integration allows financial institutions to work directly with Monex USA and benefit from its global payments and risk-hedging solutions.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator Program through the Q2 Innovation Studio allows in-demand financial services companies to leverage the Q2 SDK (software development kit) to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with Q2’s partners, such as Monex USA, to purchase solutions and rapidly deploy standardized integrations.

Managing Director of Financial Institutions at Monex USA, Mike Rockouski, says, “Monex USA’s integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform means financial institutions will have more options for their clients. This integration aligns with Monex USA's strategy to service financial institutions’ cross-border payment needs and establish itself as a trusted digital banking payment solutions partner.”

“Monex USA simplifies secure international transactions at scale. Our commitment to automating time-consuming processes backed by five-star service enables financial institutions to utilize a diverse range of foreign currency products and services to strengthen existing customer relationships and expand their customer base," says Managing Director of Financial Institutions at Monex USA, Mark Hill. "We are excited to bring Monex USA to financial institutions through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform.”

To learn more about Monex and the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please click here.

About Monex USA

Monex USA has provided corporate clients with industry-leading foreign exchange and international payment solutions for over 24 years. Monex USA is part of the wider financial services group (“Monex Group”) controlled by Monex S.A.P.I. de C.V. (formerly Monex S.A.B. de C.V.), a global investment-grade financial services institution. Founded in 1985, the Monex Group is a global financial services organization that serves over 66,000 clients worldwide. In 2022, the Monex Group managed US$303 billion in deliverable FX trades and US$11.1 billion worth of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the group offers financial services in key financial centers worldwide throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia and employs over 2,700 people globally. As part of the Monex Group, Monex USA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City, Beverly Hills, Houston, Chicago, and Miami.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.