Cynet and Prescriptive Data Solutions team up to enhance cybersecurity for small-to-medium enterprises

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prescriptive Data Solutions, a leader in technology consulting, solutions and services, and Cynet, provider of the world’s first all-in-one, automated cybersecurity solution, today announced a strategic partnership that will expand access to Cynet’s powerful platform and make it easy for more organizations to rapidly achieve total visibility and protection across their most critical systems and valuable assets. The Prescriptive Data Solutions and Cynet alliance advances a shared commitment to secure success for lean I.T. security teams at small-to-medium enterprises.

Prescriptive Data Solutions selected Cynet based on several advantages.

Cynet’s all-in-one solution unifies a full suite of security capabilities , including prevention, detection, correlation, investigation and response.

These consolidated capabilities were developed in-house, which ensures seamless integration and simplicity across the user experience. This unmatched ease of use eliminates the need for advanced skills, costly headcount or multiple technology products.

Furthermore, Cynet makes these strengths available at a price small-to-medium enterprises can afford — without compromising performance or support.

Prescriptive Data Solutions will leverage Cynet to provide every customer with a tailored security strategy unique to their needs, helping their teams achieve:

Reduced risk : Cynet’s all-in-one solution made history in the 2023 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations . For the first time ever, a vendor delivered BOTH 100% Visibility and 100% Analytic Coverage — with no configuration changes. This solution is also backed by on-demand support from CyOps, Cynet’s in-house MDR service .

Increased efficiency : Cynet puts day-to-day security operations on autopilot to reduce stress and allow you to focus on managing security instead of operating it. With Cynet's Automated Investigation & Response, for example, manual incident handling is reduced by 90% to resolve threats 50x faster .

Minimal hassle : Cynet is built from the ground up to provide simplified security for lean I.T. security teams. The all-in-one solution natively integrates a full suite of security capabilities on one unified, easy-to-use platform.

“As a channel-first company, we are thrilled to join forces with an up-and-coming leader like Prescriptive Data Solutions. Their dedication to empowering customers with industry-leading technologies for maximum return on I.T. investments is a perfect match for Cynet,” says Eyal Gruner, Co-Founder & CEO, Cynet. “Every aspect of the Cynet Partner Program is optimized for joint success, enabling partners to enhance security for customers while expanding their business. Based on the trust their talented team has earned from customers, we believe the future is bright for our partnership with Prescriptive Data Solutions.”

“Cynet’s all-in-one solution stands out for its holistic approach. It integrates multiple security technologies such as endpoint protection, user behavior analytics, network analytics, and deception technology into a single platform,” says Terry Murray, President, Prescriptive Data Solutions. “Many of our customers are organizations with a lean or practically non-existent cybersecurity team. Being able to provide so much security coverage from a single, effective solution feels like a no-brainer.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone as sophisticated threat actors increasingly target small-to-medium enterprises. Now, supported by Prescriptive Data Solutions and Cynet, these SME security teams can fight back with the same cutting-edge capabilities as large enterprise counterparts with large, expert staff and blank-check budgets.

About Cynet

Cynet created the world’s first all-in-one, automated cybersecurity solution — backed by 24/7 MDR support from experienced security experts. For more information, visit: https://www.cynet.com

About Prescriptive Data Solutions

Prescriptive Data Solutions is a technology consulting firm focused ensuring data is accessible, available and protected. Visit to learn more: https://www.prescriptive.solutions/