AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to NLADA Mutual Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) to NLADA Mutual Insurance Company, a Risk Retention Group (NLADA Mutual) (District of Columbia). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NLADA Mutual’s inclusion as a member company in MLM Group, which has a consolidated balance sheet strength assessed as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect NLADA Mutual’s role as an affiliate of Minnesota Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company (MLMIC), the lead company of MLM Group. NLADA Mutual benefits from explicit support it received from MLMIC through capital support from a surplus note; the implementation of a quota share reinsurance agreement; operational support through a management servicing agreement and participation of a MLMIC executive on the board of directors. Additionally, the ratings reflect NLADA Mutual’s role and importance to MLM Group as a provider of specialty insurance products to entities associated with the legal profession throughout the United States.

